Has Kanye West fired Milo Yiannopoulos from his presidential campaign?

Kanye West has allegedly "fired" Milo Yiannopoulos from his 2024 presidential campaign. Daily Beast reporter Will Sommer has claimed that after the rapper praised Adolf Hilter and said he loved Nazis, during an interview with Alex Jones last week, he and Yiannopoulos came to a "mutual" decision that he should no longer be a part of the “Praise God” star's bid to become US president.

Story continues below Advertisement

The journalist tweeted: “Milo Yiannopoulos has been fired from the Ye/Kanye entourage after a series of disastrous media appearances that saw the candidate praising Hitler. Milo says in an email that there was a ‘mutual conclusion that I should step away." Watch video: West, who legally changed his name to Ye, enlisted the services of the controversial far-right figure to help with his campaign just recently.

In a video circulating on Twitter last month, Ye said: “This is Milo right here, working on the campaign." He was then asked: “Is that an announcement?” Yiannopoulos laughed and replied: “I guess it is. Thanks, I accept.”

Story continues below Advertisement

The cameraman then asked the 45-year-old rapper if he was running for president. Ye confirmed: “Yes. It’s simple ’cause ain’t nobody can tell me, you know, ‘you should say this, you shouldn’t say that,’ you know? It’s just we’re moving towards the future.” The “Stronger” hitmaker ran for office in 2020 but conceded his run after winning just 50 000 votes and failing to make the ballot in several states.

Story continues below Advertisement

Meanwhile, Ye's friend Akon recently speculated that his pal's recent shocking antics, including a string of anti-Semitic remarks and the wearing of a 'White Lives Matter' T-shirt during Paris Fashion Week, were all part of a bid to win over voters that would otherwise back Donald Trump's bid to return to office in 2024. Akon said: “I think Kanye is smarter than y’all think. This the brilliant side of him. What is his next plan? To run for office, right. I’m just sayin’! “From our knowledge, his next plan is to run for office, right? Who was his main endorser? Trump.