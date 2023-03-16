‘Her feelings are starting to grow!’ Kendall Jenner is ‘spending more time’ with Bad Bunny

Kendall Jenner is reportedly “spending more time” with Bad Bunny. The 27-year-old model split from NBA star Devin Booker in October after two years of dating and is said to have struck up a relationship with Bad Bunny, 28, with an insider claiming that even though she “wasn’t looking to date” in the first place, her feelings for the rapper are “starting to grow”.

A source told “Us Weekly”: "Things are not official between Kendall and Bad Bunny, but they’re seeing each other on a regular basis and getting to know each other better. Watch video: “She wasn’t really looking to date anybody but her feelings are starting to grow after spending more time with him.”

The source said while things between “The Kardashians” star and “Party” hitmaker – whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio – are “not super serious” yet, she is open to the idea of seeing where things go and “appreciates” how respectful he is towards her. The insider said: “It’s not super serious, but she likes him and is open to seeing where things go with him. Kendall appreciates how he treats her with respect and he makes her laugh. “He’s very charming and she thinks he’s a great guy. Although things are still fairly new, she definitely sees potential.”

Earlier this week, it was claimed that that the pair are “having a good time together”. The source said: “They’re taking things slow for now and seeing where things go in the future. They both really like each other and are just hanging out and having a good time. “They get along very well and have mutual friends, so the people around them really like them together.

The insider said Kardashian – who shot to fame as a child on “Keeping up with the Kardashians” – even has the “support” of her famous family amid the start of her new relationship. The source said: “Her family is supportive of their relationship. Everyone is happy that Kendall’s happy.” Kendall and the “Mia” hitmaker were recently spotted together at a restaurant in Los Angeles, where they were joined by Justin and Hailey Bieber.