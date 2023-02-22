Jamie Lynn Spears: 'Zoey 101 reboot is bittersweet'

Jamie Lynn Spears is feeling "bittersweet" over the “Zoey 101” reboot. The 31-year-old actress is the younger sister of 41-year-old pop legend Britney Spears but became famous in her own right when she starred in the title role of the Nickelodeon comedy-drama about life in a boarding school and took to social media on Monday to tease that the upcoming “Zoey 102” follow-up movie to the show would not be possible without the love and support of everyone around her.

Alongside a series of snaps, she wrote on Instagram: "Bittersweet feels. I truly love all of these humans. “The NEW ERA of ZOEY would not exist without each and every person doing their part to create this magical experience, including our amazing fans. “gonna need wayyyy more then 10 photos to include all of these wonderful people tho."

Watch video: Jamie Lynn – who is married to businessman Jamie Watson, 39, and has four-year-old daughter Ivey with him as well as Maddie, 14, with ex-boyfriend Casey Aldridge – was seen in her photos walking down the steps of the set with her youngest daughter accompanied by her mother Lynne with the other snaps depicting the set and backstage selfies. Jamie Lynn will be joined in the upcoming Paramount+ movie by former castmates Sean Flynn, who played her character's friend-turned-love interest Chase Matthews, as well as Christopher Massey, Erin Sanders, Matthew Underwood, Jack Salvatore Jr. and Abby Wilde, all reprising their roles from the mid- 2000s series.

One former cast member notably absent from the reboot is Alexa Nikolas, who starred as the title character's best friend, Nicole Bristow, in the first two seasons of the show. News of the one-off movie comes shortly after she accused Jamie Lynn of "bullying" her on set when they were children and claimed that Jamie Lynn even got her world-famous sister to intervene. Nikolas said: "It wasn't okay because I was a 12, 13-year-old, and she was like eight months pregnant, so she was hormonal, too. And I remember she was rubbing her belly while she was yelling, and it was like she was trying to calm herself.

“And you could just tell it was very unhinged in a way that felt like someone was manipulating her. "I remember looking around and going, 'Wow, nobody cares about what’s happening to me. “I don’t feel protected, and I don’t feel safe. I’m scared, and now I have to go back on set and pretend that nothing happened and have to be around those who did it to me."