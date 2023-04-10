Jennifer Aniston "could not stop dancing" on the set of 'Murder Mystery 2.' The 54-year-old actress stars as private detective Audrey Spitz alongside Adam Sandler in the Netflix action comedy and whilst shooting a wedding scene that appears early on in the movie, decided to keep moving even after the cameras had stopped rolling, according to her co-star.

Sandler told Collider: "Well, this was five days of shooting, we shot a five-day wedding. Had a good time. Jennifer could not stop dancing. We were screaming, ‘Cut, cut!’ “And she's like, ‘Watch this’, and just doing some cool stuff. It didn't matter, [she] had a good time doing it." Watch video:

In the joint interview, Aniston then revealed how she did not want to rehearse the dance sequence because she would rather not know how to do it. She said: "Remember they wanted us to go and rehearse to not do it? And I said, “Why? I’d rather we really not know how to do it!" Meanwhile, the former “Friends” star - who, along with Sandler, serves as a producer on the movie - was asked whether she and Sandler stuck to the script entirely or whether they did ad-lib and admitted that it can be a mix of both depending on the take as the pair both noted how much they make each other laugh on set.

She said: "We do a little bit of everything. Yeah. Usually, there's always something a little different from take to take, wouldn’t you say?" Sandler replied: "Yeah, yeah, yeah. We like to make each other laugh." Aniston added: "Which is fun, and he does all the time. And it usually makes it in the movie, not the break, but the line."