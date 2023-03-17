‘John Wick’ star Keanu Reeves reveals his biggest flaw

Keanu Reeves admits being “hangry” is one of his biggest flaws. The “Point Break” actor, 58, gave a nod to how he realises he’s worshipped by fans as one of the nicest men in Hollywood, but stressed during the New York premiere of his new film “John Wick: Chapter 4” that he is far from perfect.

He told Page Six at the event on Wednesday night: “Obviously, no one is perfect, but I appreciate the goodwill. “Of course I get hangry.” He added about his amazement over the success of the John Wick franchise: “It’s amazing, it’s incredible, it’s very special.”

Watch video: When asked what keeps him coming back to the action role, which involves a rigorous fitness regime that probably explains why he is “hangry”, Reeves said: “Love. I love action, I love movie action, I especially love John Wick action, so whatever it takes. “I’ve got lots of bruises. I like me some bruises. Bruises are fun!”

Despite his love of his fans’ support, the “Speed” actor was last month forced to get a temporary restraining order against an alleged stalker who trespassed onto his property numerous times in a bid to prove they are related. The actor’s lawyer, Mathew Rosengart, appeared in court to seek protection for Reeves and his artist girlfriend Alexandra Grant, 49, from 38-year-old Bryan Dixon, who has allegedly been “harassing” the couple “for months”. Reeves recently said he keeps playing dog-mad hitman John Wick as he “likes his grief”.

He told Metro: “I like his humour, I like his will, I like his grief and it’s really fun to play him in these films, these films are fun.” The actor started playing the assassin in 2014’s “John Wick”, which saw the character come out of retirement and go on a rampage to get revenge on the gangsters who killed his beloved dog, as it was given to him by his dying wife. In the fourth instalment of the franchise, John battles to wipe out shadowy hitman organisation the High Table.

Reeves, who has been dating Grant for more than a year, has had his share of tragedies. In 1999, his long-term actress girlfriend Jennifer Syme gave birth to their daughter Ava, who was stillborn. The couple broke up soon after, and two years later Syme was killed in a car accident aged 28.

Until Syme, Reeves hadn’t been linked to any other long-term partners. He told “The Guardian” in 2019 about using his experience in his acting: “With any character, the way I think about it is, you have the role on the page, you have the vision of the director and you have your life experience.” When asked if he brought his experience of loss to “John Wick”, he confirmed: “Oh yeah.”