Keanu Reeves: Romance was the key to 'Matrix' return

Keanu Reeves has revealed that the love story between Neo and Trinity helped him make a decision to return for “The Matrix Resurrections”. The 57-year-old actor and Carrie-Anne Moss are both returning as the main characters in the latest instalment of the sci-fi action series and Keanu was gripped by the prospect of reviving the story between the pair in the first 'Matrix' movie for 18 years.

Keanu told Entertainment Weekly: "When (director Lana Wachowski) approached me, she spoke about having a story to tell which centred around Neo and Trinity, and that sounded really exciting to me. "Neo's getting a second chance at his life, and he's getting a second chance with the person that he says is 'the only person I ever loved.'" The “John Wick” star previously said that the new project is a "love story" between Neo and Trinity.

He explained: "The depth of why this film got made is the sense of it being a love story between Trinity and Neo." Jonathan Groff – who will star in the new movie as Matt Hinges – admitted that the scenes between Keanu and Carrie-Anne in the blockbuster reduced him to tears.