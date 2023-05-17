Johnny Depp emotional as he receives seven-minute standing ovation at Cannes

Johnny Depp grew emotional as he received a seven-minute standing ovation at the Cannes Film Festival on Tuesday. The 59-year-old actor made his return to the spotlight for the first time since his defamation court battle with ex-wife Amber Heard last year, to attend the opening night of the annual event for a screening of his movie “Jeanne Du Barry”.

He was overwhelmed by the audience’s response. In a clip shared by “Variety”, Depp could be seen wiping tears from his eyes before raising his hands in a gesture of thanks and hugging his director and co-star, Maiwenn. Watch video:

The film-maker was also tearful as she briefly took the mic at the screening of the French-language film, in which she plays working-class Jeanne du Barry opposite the “Pirates of the Caribbean” actor as former King of France Louis XV. She tearfully said: “I want to share this moment with my lover, with my producer, with Le Pacte. "It was a production that was difficult to finance… and I want to share this moment with all my team across the theatre.”

Thierry Fremaux, the head of the Cannes Film Festival, previously addressed a backlash about the film opening the event amid the controversy surrounding Depp, who successfully sued Heard for defamation in a lawsuit relating to an op-ed she had written about being a victim of domestic abuse. He told reporters earlier this week: “I do not know what Johnny Depp represents in the United States to tell you the truth. We are watching a film. “You know, I have only one conduct in life. It is freedom of thought, freedom of speech, freedom to act under the law.