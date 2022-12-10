Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Saturday, December 10, 2022

Kelly Rowland: 'Cassper Nyovest is not good, he is great!'

Kelly Rowland.

Published 52m ago

On Friday morning, December 9, IOL Entertainment had a one-on-one exclusive interview with American singer Kelly Rowland at one of the tallest buildings in South Africa, The Leonardo, in Africa’s richest square mile, Sandton.

Rowland, in the country for the second time this year, had only nice things to say about South Africa.

Although her visit is about her brand alignment with Brutal Fruit Spritzer, the singer said some of the things she enjoys the most about SA are its people and, of course, the food.

As a musician herself, Rowland said her favourite South African artist is Cassper Nyovest, who is known not only for filling up stadiums, but offers his fans killer performances.

“There was an artist when I came a couple of years back, and he put on a killer performance. It was incredible, Cassper nailed that performance. And I remember we all saw the monitor behind the stage, and we were like ‘we want to go out there’.

“He had all of this personality and possessed, and I was like, ‘Who is this guy?’ He’s not good, he is a great performer.”

Now, if you’ve seen Nyovest perform, you will agree with the “Motivation” hit singer that ‘Mr Fill Up’ is indeed one of the best performers in Mzansi.

The performance that Rowland was referring to, which blew her away, was the Global Citizens one in 2018, where Kelly’s best friend Beyoncé also performed.

Nyovest recently pulled another hot performance at his latest Fill Up event at his hometown in Mmabatho Stadium, Mahikeng.

Related Topics:

Cassper NyovestArtistsEntertainment2022Pop culture

Thobile Mazibuko