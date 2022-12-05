Cassper Nyovest’s #FillUpMmabathoStadium concert deemed a success despite challenges

South African rap star and entrepreneur Cassper Nyovest held his latest “Fill Up” concert at Mmabatho Stadium over the weekend. The show held a special significance, given that it was in Nyovest’s hometown of Mafikeng.

Story continues below Advertisement

If, like me, you weren’t able to attend in person, social media users shared their experiences in such detail that you basically felt like you were there in the flesh. Despite fans showing up in their numbers, as they always do for the “Siyathandana” hitmaker, what was clear is that there were many technical and organisational challenges. Almost immediately after the event, Nyovest took to Twitter to explain.

“This event had so many issues I can’t even start to explain. The fact that this event even happened was a miracle. Thank you so much for your support. I am nothing but grateful. I am humbled and overwhelmed. “I wanna come back next year. Y’all coming??? #FillUpMmabathoStadium.” This event had so many issues I can’t even start to explain. The fact that this event even happened was a miracle. Thank you so match for your support. I am nothing but grateful. I am humbled and overwhelmed. I wanna come back next year. Y’all coming ??? #FillUpMmabathoStadium — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) December 4, 2022 In a press release sent to IOL Entertainment on Sunday, December 4, he added: “The show had its challenges and we are grateful to the supporters for their devotion and love.

Story continues below Advertisement

“We are committed to bringing a much better show to the people of the North West next year and we will ensure that the experience is without any glitches.” “We thank the sponsors and the various departments for their unwavering support, as well as our law enforcement officials for guaranteeing the safety of all attendees. “Next year we come back stronger and even more resourced,” he shared.

Story continues below Advertisement

Nyovest opened the show with a traditional Batswana ensemble before performing his popular hits, including “Doc Shebeleza”, “Tito Mboweni” and “Destiny”. Despite the challenges, Nyovest took to Twitter shortly after the show to describe it as the best show of his life. He also paid emotional tributes to his late friends and artists, Riky Rick and DJ Sumbody.