What to expect from Cassper Nyovest’s #FillUpMmabathoStadium concert

Cassper Nyovest is set to embark on his latest attempt to fill up a major stadium this weekend as he heads to his home town of Mahikeng for his “#FillUpMmabathoStadium” concert. The “Siyathandana” hitmaker often bemoans a lack of commercial sponsorship and support ahead of his “Fill Up” concerts, but this particular “Fill Up” appears to have been more challenging than previous instalments.

During the build-up to the show, Nyovest has dealt with political scrutiny after a government official publicly questioned Mmabatho Stadium’s safety, personal loss and grief following DJ Sumbody’s death, and a dramatic fallout with his long-time road manager, Spike. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) On Wednesday, Nyovest took to Twitter to explain how anxious and fatigued he was ahead of the concert: “I’m sooo stressed. I really wanna give a great show Saturday, but my body is fatigued. Doing a stadium show is not child’s play. “Personally also nje I’m not grand. Send a little prayer my way please. I need all the strength I can get. #FillUpMmabathoStadium needs to be a success.”

Despite these challenges, the show must go on. If previous “Fill Ups” are anything to go by, concert-goers can expect a high-energy musical experience. If there’s one thing Nyovest is known for, it is his ability to put on a show. The 32-year-old rapper has a star-studded line-up for the concert, with the likes of Nasty C, Kwesta, Khuli Chana, Musa Keys, Makhadzi, Amaroto, Kamo Mphela, DJ Slade and Abidoza all set to grace the stage. With DJ Sumbody’s death, you can expect a tribute to the late amapiano star at some point during the show. DJ Sumbody was due to perform at the show before his death two weeks ago.

