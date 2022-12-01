Cassper Nyovest admits to being stressed and fatigued ahead of his ‘Fill Up’ concert

Two days before his #FillUpMmabathoStadium concert, rapper Cassper Nyovest confessed to feeling stressed and fatigued and asked his fans to send a little prayer his way. The concert is set to take place on Saturday, December 3, at the Mmabatho Stadium.

On Twitter, the “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker wrote: “I’m sooo stressed. I really wanna give a great show Saturday but my body is fatigued. “Doing a stadium show is not child’s play. Personally also nje I’m not grand. Send a little prayer my way please. I need all the strength I can get. #FillUpMmabathoStadium needs to be a success.” I’m sooo stressed. I really wanna give a great show Saturday but my body is fatigued. Doing a stadium show is not child’s play. Personally also nje I’m not grand. Send a little prayer my way please. I need all the strength I can get. #FillUpMmabathoStadium needs to be a success. — Don Billiato (@casspernyovest) November 30, 2022 Nyovest recently released his star-studded line up for the upcoming concert, which boasts top acts like hip-hop stars Nasty C, Roiii, Kwesta and Khuli Chana, as well as amapiano artist Musa Keys, Makhadzi, Amaroto, Kamo Mphela, DJ Slade and Abidoza.

Recently slaim DJ Sumbody was also meant to perform at Nyovest’s concert. Hearing the news of Sumbody’s death really took a toll on Nyovest, who has publicly said that he still healing from the news of the death of his close friend. The “Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium” concert will be hosted by the multi-talented Somizi Mhlongo, Carpo, Pamela Mtanga, Primo Baloyi and Miss Geekay.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Refiloe Phoolo 🇿🇦 (@casspernyovest) The rapper’s fans said they were excited to attend the concert and have sent positive messages to encourage Nyovest. @B2012_E2012 wrote: “Snap out of it ,You are Cassper http://man.You can't afford to disappoint us bra, It's been three year waiting period. We are proud.” Snap out of it ,You are Cassper https://t.co/m2xR8p9oTU can't afford to disappoint us bra, It's been three year waiting period.

We are proud. — Kgoadi Branding PTY (@B2012_E2012) December 1, 2022 @nompilodale07 commented: “May the good Lord give you supernatural strength, wisdom & guide you through all the way🙏 ... you've got this King 💪✊ I believe in you and I'm out here rooting for you🕯️.. may #FillUpMmabathoStadium be a success.”

.may the good Lord give you supernatural strength, wisdom & guide you through all the way🙏 ... you've got this King 💪✊ I believe in you and I'm out here rooting for you🕯️.. may #FillUpMmabathoStadium be a success.❤️ — nompilodale🇬🇧 (@nompilodale07) November 30, 2022 @ThamiMadi1 said: “I personal think, since you have massive experience on filling up the stadium. Don't be hard to yourself and relax and give your best as always.” I personal think, since you have massive experience on filling up the stadium. Don't be hard to yourself and relax and give your best as always. — Thami Madi (@ThamiMadi1) November 30, 2022 @SiyandaNodlela wrote: “Go see a specialist (There are drips for fatigue that help body recover quicker). People will be paying their hard earned money for a quality show they deserve a professional service. “Delegate errands to an extended team so you can personally put in a few hours of rest. SLEEP”