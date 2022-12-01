Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Cassper Nyovest admits to being stressed and fatigued ahead of his ‘Fill Up’ concert

Cassper Nyovest. Picture: Twitter

Published 2h ago

Two days before his #FillUpMmabathoStadium concert, rapper Cassper Nyovest confessed to feeling stressed and fatigued and asked his fans to send a little prayer his way.

The concert is set to take place on Saturday, December 3, at the Mmabatho Stadium.

On Twitter, the “Doc Shebeleza” hitmaker wrote: “I’m sooo stressed. I really wanna give a great show Saturday but my body is fatigued.

“Doing a stadium show is not child’s play. Personally also nje I’m not grand. Send a little prayer my way please. I need all the strength I can get. #FillUpMmabathoStadium needs to be a success.”

Nyovest recently released his star-studded line up for the upcoming concert, which boasts top acts like hip-hop stars Nasty C, Roiii, Kwesta and Khuli Chana, as well as amapiano artist Musa Keys, Makhadzi, Amaroto, Kamo Mphela, DJ Slade and Abidoza.

Recently slaim DJ Sumbody was also meant to perform at Nyovest’s concert.

Hearing the news of Sumbody’s death really took a toll on Nyovest, who has publicly said that he still healing from the news of the death of his close friend.

The “Fill Up Mmabatho Stadium” concert will be hosted by the multi-talented Somizi Mhlongo, Carpo, Pamela Mtanga, Primo Baloyi and Miss Geekay.

The rapper’s fans said they were excited to attend the concert and have sent positive messages to encourage Nyovest.

@B2012_E2012 wrote: “Snap out of it ,You are Cassper http://man.You can't afford to disappoint us bra, It's been three year waiting period. We are proud.”

@nompilodale07 commented: “May the good Lord give you supernatural strength, wisdom & guide you through all the way🙏 ... you've got this King 💪✊ I believe in you and I'm out here rooting for you🕯️.. may #FillUpMmabathoStadium be a success.”

@ThamiMadi1 said: “I personal think, since you have massive experience on filling up the stadium. Don't be hard to yourself and relax and give your best as always.”

@SiyandaNodlela wrote: “Go see a specialist (There are drips for fatigue that help body recover quicker). People will be paying their hard earned money for a quality show they deserve a professional service.

“Delegate errands to an extended team so you can personally put in a few hours of rest. SLEEP”

