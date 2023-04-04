Kylie Minogue ‘set to pour heartbreak over relationship splits into new single’

Kylie Minogue is reportedly set to pour her heartbreak over her relationship splits into a new single. The “I Should be so Lucky” star, 54, recently split from her boyfriend of five years, Paul Solomons, 47, and has reportedly teamed up with 37-year-old producer Sky Adams, with whom she worked on tracks including hits “Dancing” and “Stop me from Falling”.

A source told Mail Online: “Kylie has partnered with the producer Sky Adams to produce emotional dance music for her next record and will detail the breakdown of some of her past relationships with the record. Watch video: “The pair have spent weeks writing new songs for her album and have found a single which addresses the need for people to communicate clearly in a relationship.”

Minogue was reported in February to have split from former British “GQ” creative director Solomons after they apparently struggled with the long-distance aspect of their relationship. The singer lives in Australia, while the Welshman is in London. A source told “The Sun”: “Kylie and Paul really tried to make things work but ultimately the time difference was a killer. “Paul couldn’t exactly nip to Melbourne for a long weekend whenever things got strained.

“Kylie initially wanted to keep the split quiet though as she really does not want the narrative to be ‘poor, unlucky-in-love-Kylie’s heart breaks again’.” Hinting that Minogue would be throwing herself back into her work, the insider said she would not spend her time “moping around” after the split. The pair were rumoured to have got engaged in 2021, but Minogue’s team denied this.