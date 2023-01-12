Legendary rock guitarist Jeff Beck, 78, dies

Jeff Beck has died at the age of 78. The influential rock guitarist “peacefully passed away” on Tuesday after contracting bacterial meningitis.

A statement on his official Twitter page reads: “On behalf of his family, it is with deep and profound sadness that we share the news of Jeff Beck’s passing. “After suddenly contracting bacterial meningitis, he peacefully passed away yesterday. His family ask for privacy while they process this tremendous loss.” Watch video:

Beck shot to fame as part of the Yardbirds in the 1960s. The legendary guitarist replaced Eric Clapton in the group, before he teamed up with Sir Rod Stewart to form the Jeff Beck Group. Beck’s innovative approach to making music influenced a host of well-known artists during the 1960s and beyond, including Sir Paul McCartney and Jimi Hendrix. However, he later confessed that his pioneering use of feedback was developed by accident.

He said: “That came as an accident. “We played larger venues, around about ‘64 – ‘65, and the PA was inadequate. So we cranked up the level and then found out that feedback would happen. “I started using it because it was controllable – you could play tunes with it. I did this once at Staines Town Hall with the Yardbirds and afterwards, this guy says, ‘You know that funny noise that wasn’t supposed to be there? I’d keep that in if I were you.’

Jeff Beck arrives on the red carpet for the 2009 Rock and Roll Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony on Saturday, April 4, 2009 in Cleveland. Picture: AP Photo/Tony Dejak “So I said, ‘It was deliberate mate. Go away’.” Beck put his career on hold in the 1970s, after he fractured his skull in a car accident. But after returning to the music business, he took the decision to pursue a career as a solo artist. He recorded the album “Blow By Blow” with Beatles producer George Martin, while he also collaborated with the likes of Nile Rodgers and Sir Mick Jagger.