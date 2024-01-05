Lenny Kravitz just confirmed daughter Zoe’s engagement to Channing Tatum

Lenny Kravitz is delighted by daughter Zoe's engagement to Channing Tatum. The 'Fly Away' hitmaker is very happy for the 'Big Little Lies' actress and the 'Magic Mike' hunk - who were revealed in October to be tying the knot after two years of dating - and feels "blessed" by their contentment.

Asked about their engagement, Kravitz - who has Zoe with ex-wife Lisa Bonet - told 'Entertainment Tonight': "Hey man, that's life. When your family is happy, when your child is happy, that's it - I've done well. Blessed."

Kravitz turns 60 in May but insisted he doesn't think about his age and he feels "better" now than ever before. He said: "For me, I don't think about numbers and time. "I feel better than I ever have felt. Mentally, spiritually, physically... and so I'm glad I'm still here, man, let me tell you."

In November, Kravitz admitted he had struggled staying faithful in his previous relationships because he couldn't help but feel the grass was always greener. He told Esquire magazine: "I won't lie to you, being confident that this is the person for me, always thinking something else may be better... it was hardcore." The singer confesses that it took years for him to get to a point where it got "better."