Lisa Marie Presley's cause of death revealed

The singer - who was the daughter of late music legend Elvis Presley and his wife Priscilla - passed away in January at the age of 54, and now TMZ has reported that she died after "suffering sequelae of a small bowel obstruction", according to the L.A. County Coroner.

The outlet went on to add that there "were therapeutic levels of Oxycodone in her blood", and that a second opioid known as Buprenorphine was also found in her system, both of which can lead to constipation.

However, the coroner stressed that there was no "no drug paraphernalia" found at her home on the day of her death, but did acknowledge that the 'Lights Out' singer- who had been prescribed opiates following a cosmetic procedure just months before her death - had a history of "overmedicating" and "was known to forget she had taken her meds and would take them again."

The report also claimed that the urine toxicology screen was negative and upon being rushed to the hospital, Presley had suffered a cardiac arrest.

Presley - who is survived by her daughter Riley Keough and her mother Priscilla Presley but lost her son Benjamin in 2020 when he took his own life at the age of 27 - made her last public appearance at the 80th Golden Globes just days before her death and the news comes just days after 'Daisy Jones and the Six' star Riley paid tribute to her mom and brother after she was nominated for an Emmy Award for her role in the Amazon series.