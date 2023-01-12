Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles lead 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are tied with eight nods for the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards. The trio have all been nominated for the prestigious song of the year prize for “About Damn Time”, “As It Was” and “Anti-Hero”, respectively, and artist of the year.

Dua Lipa, Drake and Jack Harlow follow shortly behind with six nominations apiece with their haul's also include artist of the year nods. Watch video: Guitar hero Jeff Beck - who sadly passed away on Tuesday - has received a nomination for his feature appearance on Ozzy Osbourne's “Patient Number 9”, with the song shortlisted for rock song of the year.

Tom Poleman, president and chief programming officer for iHeartMedia said in a statement. “It’s been a great year for music with so many inspiring hits, we can’t wait to celebrate these artists and songs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards. “Our annual awards show is one of the best in the industry at celebrating the power of music. This year’s show will once again entertain fans with incredible performances and special collaborations, it will be the year’s must-see event.” Fans are invited to cast their votes for the Socially Voted Categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Music Video and Best Fan Army, via www.iheart.com/music-awards.

The iHeartRadio Music Awards air live on March 27 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. An abridged list of the nominations are: Song of the Year

“About Damn Time” – Lizzo “Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift “As It Was” – Harry Styles

“Big Energy” – Latto “Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)” – Imagine Dragons “First Class” – Jack Harlow

“Ghost” – Justin Bieber “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals “INDUSTRY BABY” – Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow

“Woman” – Doja Cat Artist of the Year Beyoncé

Doja Cat Drake Dua Lipa

Harry Styles Harry Styles 2022.PICTURE: Lillie Eiger/ Sony Jack Harlow Justin Bieber

Lizzo Taylor Swift The Weeknd

Best Duo/ Group of the Year AJR Black Eyed Peas

BLACKPINK Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic Glass Animals

Imagine Dragons Maneskin OneRepublic

Parmalee Red Hot Chili Peppers Best Collaboration

“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert “Cold Heart” – Elton John and Dua Lipa “half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney

“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone ft. Doja Cat “INDUSTRY BABY” – Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow “One Right Now” – Post Malone The Weeknd

“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa “Unholy”– Sam Smith and Kim Petras “WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake and Tems

“You Right” – Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd Best New Pop Artist Dove Cameron

GAYLE Jax Nicky Youre

Steve Lacy Country Song of the Year “Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney “She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell “The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs

“Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen Country Artist of the Year Carrie Underwood

Jason Aldean Kane Brown Luke Combs

Morgan Wallen Best New Country Artist Bailey Zimmerman

Cody Johnson Elle King Elvie Shane

Priscilla Block Afrobeats Artist of the Year Burna Boy

CKay Fireboy DML Tems

Wizkid Hip-Hop Song of the Year “F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd and GloRilla

“First Class” – Jack Harlow “Girls Want Girls” – Drake ft. Lil Baby “Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black

“WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake and Tems Hip-Hop Artist of the Year Drake

Future Kodak Black Lil Baby

Moneybagg Yo Best New Hip-Hop Artist B-Lovee

GloRilla Latto Nardo Wick

SleazyWorld Go R&B Song of the Year “BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé

“Free Mind” – Tems “Hrs And Hrs” – Muni Long “I Hate U” – SZA

“Smokin Out The Window” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic R&B Artist of the Year Blxst

Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic Muni Long SZA

Yung Bleu Best New R&B Artist Blxst

Brent Faiyaz Muni Long Steve Lacy

Tems Alternative Song of the Year “Black Summer” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“EDGING” – Blink-182 “Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)” – Imagine Dragons “Heat Waves” – Glass Animals

“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush Alternative Artist of the Year Imagine Dragons

Maneskin Red Hot Chili Peppers twenty one pilots

Weezer Best New Artist (Alternative and Rock) Beach Weather

BoyWithUke Giovannie and the Hired Guns Turnstile

Wet Leg Rock Song of the Year “Black Summer” – Red Hot Chili Peppers

“Patient Number 9” – Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck “Planet Zero” – Shinedown “So Called Life” – Three Days Grace

“Taking Me Back” – Jack White Rock Artist of the Year Ghost

Papa Roach Red Hot Chili Peppers Shinedown

Three Days Grace Dance Song of the Year “Cold Heart” – Elton John and Dua Lipa

“Escape” – KX5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 ft. Hayla “Heaven Takes You Home” – Swedish House Mafia and Connie Constance “Hot In It” – Tiësto and Charli XCX

'I’m Good (Blue)' – David Guetta and Bebe Rexha Dance Artist of the Year Anabel Englund

Joel Corry SOFI TUKKER Swedish House Mafia

Tiësto Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year Bad Bunny

Daddy Yankee Farruko Karol G

Rauw Alejandro Best Lyrics: Socially Voted Category 'About Damn Time' – Lizzo

'abcdefu' – GAYLE 'Anti-Hero' – Taylor Swift 'Buy Dirt' – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan

'Glimpse Of Us' – Joji 'Lift Me Up' – Rihanna 'N95' – Kendrick Lamar

'pushin P' – Gunna ft. Future, Young Thug 'Super Freaky Girl' – Nicki Minaj 'Wasted On You' – Morgan Wallen

'We Don’t Talk About Bruno' – Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the Cast of Encanto Best Music Video: Socially Voted Category 'Anti-Hero' – Taylor Swift

'As It Was' – Harry Styles 'Calm Down' – Rema and Selena Gomez 'Don’t Be Shy' – Tiësto and Karol G

'DON’T YOU WORRY' – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta 'Envovler' – Anitta 'Left and Right' – Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook of BTS

'Pink Venom' – BLACKPINK 'Tití Me Preguntó' – Bad Bunny 'Yet To Come' – BTS

Best Fan Army: Socially Voted Category 'Barbz' – Nicki Minaj 'Beliebers' – Justin Bieber

'BeyHive' – Beyoncé 'Blinks' – BLACKPINK 'BTSArmy' – BTS

'Harries' – Harry Styles 'Hotties' – Megan Thee Stallion 'Louies' – Louis Tomlinson

'RihannaNavy' – Rihanna 'Rushers' – Big Time Rush 'Selenators' – Selena Gomez

'Swifties' – Taylor Swift Social Star Award: Socially Voted Category Bailey Zimmerman

Charli D’Amelio Em Beihold GAYLE

GloRilla JVKE Lauren Spencer-Smith

Yung Gravy Favorite Tour Photographer: Socially Voted Category Bad Bunny – SIEMPRERIC

Demi Lovato – Angelo Kritikos Dua Lipa – Elizabeth Miranda Halsey – Yasi

Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield Louis Tomlinson – Joshua Halling Luke Combs – David Bergman

Machine Gun Kelly – Sam Cahill Olivia Rodrigo – DONSLENS Post Malone – Adam DeGross

twenty one pilots – Ashley Osborn YUNGBLUD – Tom Pallant TikTok Bop of the Year: Socially Voted Category

'About Damn Time' – Lizzo 'As It Was' – Harry Styles 'Bad Habit' – Steve Lacy

'Bejeweled' – Taylor Swift 'Big Energy' – Latto 'CUFF IT' – Beyoncé

'Envolver' – Anitta 'Just Wanna Rock' – Lil Uzi Vert 'Made You Look' – Meghan Trainor

'Super Freaky Girl' – Nicki Minaj 'Unholy' – Sam Smith and Kim Petras 'World’s Smallest Violin' – AJR

Favorite Documentary: Socially Voted Category 'Halftime' – Jennifer Lopez 'Life in Pink' – Machine Gun Kelly

'Love, Lizzo' – Lizzo 'Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi' – Niall Horan + Lewis Capaldi 'Selena Gomez: My Mind amd Me' – Selena Gomez

'Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl' – Shania Twain 'Sheryl' – Sheryl Crow 'Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby' – Lil Baby

Favorite Tour Style: Socially Voted Category Bad Bunny Carrie Underwood

Dua Lipa Elton John Harry Styles

Lady Gaga Lil Nas X Lizzo

Machine Gun Kelly Olivia Rodrigo Rosalía

The Weeknd Favorite Residency: Socially Voted Category 'An Evening with Silk Sonic' – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic

'Enigma + Jazz and Piano' – Lady Gaga 'Let’s Go!' – Shania Twain 'Love In Las Vegas' – John Legend

'Love On Tour' – Harry Styles 'Play' – Katy Perry 'REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency' – Carrie Underwood