Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles lead 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards nominations

Lizzo, Taylor Swift and Harry Styles are tied with eight nods for the 2023 iHeart Radio Music Awards.
The trio have all been nominated for the prestigious song of the year prize for “About Damn Time”, “As It Was” and “Anti-Hero”, respectively, and artist of the year.
Dua Lipa, Drake and Jack Harlow follow shortly behind with six nominations apiece with their haul's also include artist of the year nods.
Guitar hero Jeff Beck - who sadly passed away on Tuesday - has received a nomination for his feature appearance on Ozzy Osbourne's “Patient Number 9”, with the song shortlisted for rock song of the year.
Tom Poleman, president and chief programming officer for iHeartMedia said in a statement. “It’s been a great year for music with so many inspiring hits, we can’t wait to celebrate these artists and songs at the 2023 iHeartRadio Music Awards.
“Our annual awards show is one of the best in the industry at celebrating the power of music. This year’s show will once again entertain fans with incredible performances and special collaborations, it will be the year’s must-see event.”
Fans are invited to cast their votes for the Socially Voted Categories, including Best Lyrics, Best Music Video and Best Fan Army, via www.iheart.com/music-awards.
The iHeartRadio Music Awards air live on March 27 from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.
An abridged list of the nominations are:
Song of the Year
“About Damn Time” – Lizzo
“Anti-Hero” – Taylor Swift
“As It Was” – Harry Styles
“Big Energy” – Latto
“Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)” – Imagine Dragons
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Ghost” – Justin Bieber
“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
“INDUSTRY BABY” – Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
“Woman” – Doja Cat
Artist of the Year
Beyoncé
Doja Cat
Drake
Dua Lipa
Harry Styles
Jack Harlow
Justin Bieber
Lizzo
Taylor Swift
The Weeknd
Best Duo/ Group of the Year
AJR
Black Eyed Peas
BLACKPINK
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Glass Animals
Imagine Dragons
Maneskin
OneRepublic
Parmalee
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Best Collaboration
“Drunk (And I Don’t Wanna Go Home)” – Elle King and Miranda Lambert
“Cold Heart” – Elton John and Dua Lipa
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
“I Like You (A Happier Song)” – Post Malone ft. Doja Cat
“INDUSTRY BABY” – Lil Nas X and Jack Harlow
“One Right Now” – Post Malone The Weeknd
“Sweetest Pie” – Megan Thee Stallion and Dua Lipa
“Unholy”– Sam Smith and Kim Petras
“WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake and Tems
“You Right” – Doja Cat ft. The Weeknd
Best New Pop Artist
Dove Cameron
GAYLE
Jax
Nicky Youre
Steve Lacy
Country Song of the Year
“Buy Dirt” – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
“half of my hometown” – Kelsea Ballerini ft. Kenny Chesney
“She Had Me At Heads Carolina” – Cole Swindell
“The Kind of Love We Make” – Luke Combs
“Wasted On You” – Morgan Wallen
Country Artist of the Year
Carrie Underwood
Jason Aldean
Kane Brown
Luke Combs
Morgan Wallen
Best New Country Artist
Bailey Zimmerman
Cody Johnson
Elle King
Elvie Shane
Priscilla Block
Afrobeats Artist of the Year
Burna Boy
CKay
Fireboy DML
Tems
Wizkid
Hip-Hop Song of the Year
“F.N.F. (Let’s Go)” – Hitkidd and GloRilla
“First Class” – Jack Harlow
“Girls Want Girls” – Drake ft. Lil Baby
“Super Gremlin” – Kodak Black
“WAIT FOR U” – Future ft. Drake and Tems
Hip-Hop Artist of the Year
Drake
Future
Kodak Black
Lil Baby
Moneybagg Yo
Best New Hip-Hop Artist
B-Lovee
GloRilla
Latto
Nardo Wick
SleazyWorld Go
R&B Song of the Year
“BREAK MY SOUL” – Beyoncé
“Free Mind” – Tems
“Hrs And Hrs” – Muni Long
“I Hate U” – SZA
“Smokin Out The Window” – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
R&B Artist of the Year
Blxst
Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
Muni Long
SZA
Yung Bleu
Best New R&B Artist
Blxst
Brent Faiyaz
Muni Long
Steve Lacy
Tems
Alternative Song of the Year
“Black Summer” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
“EDGING” – Blink-182
“Enemy (from the series Arcane League of Legends)” – Imagine Dragons
“Heat Waves” – Glass Animals
“Running Up That Hill (A Deal With God)” – Kate Bush
Alternative Artist of the Year
Imagine Dragons
Maneskin
Red Hot Chili Peppers
twenty one pilots
Weezer
Best New Artist (Alternative and Rock)
Beach Weather
BoyWithUke
Giovannie and the Hired Guns
Turnstile
Wet Leg
Rock Song of the Year
“Black Summer” – Red Hot Chili Peppers
“Patient Number 9” – Ozzy Osbourne ft. Jeff Beck
“Planet Zero” – Shinedown
“So Called Life” – Three Days Grace
“Taking Me Back” – Jack White
Rock Artist of the Year
Ghost
Papa Roach
Red Hot Chili Peppers
Shinedown
Three Days Grace
Dance Song of the Year
“Cold Heart” – Elton John and Dua Lipa
“Escape” – KX5, Kaskade, Deadmau5 ft. Hayla
“Heaven Takes You Home” – Swedish House Mafia and Connie Constance
“Hot In It” – Tiësto and Charli XCX
'I’m Good (Blue)' – David Guetta and Bebe Rexha
Dance Artist of the Year
Anabel Englund
Joel Corry
SOFI TUKKER
Swedish House Mafia
Tiësto
Latin Pop/Reggaeton Artist of the Year
Bad Bunny
Daddy Yankee
Farruko
Karol G
Rauw Alejandro
Best Lyrics: Socially Voted Category
'About Damn Time' – Lizzo
'abcdefu' – GAYLE
'Anti-Hero' – Taylor Swift
'Buy Dirt' – Jordan Davis ft. Luke Bryan
'Glimpse Of Us' – Joji
'Lift Me Up' – Rihanna
'N95' – Kendrick Lamar
'pushin P' – Gunna ft. Future, Young Thug
'Super Freaky Girl' – Nicki Minaj
'Wasted On You' – Morgan Wallen
'We Don’t Talk About Bruno' – Lin-Manuel Miranda performed by the Cast of Encanto
Best Music Video: Socially Voted Category
'Anti-Hero' – Taylor Swift
'As It Was' – Harry Styles
'Calm Down' – Rema and Selena Gomez
'Don’t Be Shy' – Tiësto and Karol G
'DON’T YOU WORRY' – Black Eyed Peas, Shakira, David Guetta
'Envovler' – Anitta
'Left and Right' – Charlie Puth ft. Jung Kook of BTS
'Pink Venom' – BLACKPINK
'Tití Me Preguntó' – Bad Bunny
'Yet To Come' – BTS
Best Fan Army: Socially Voted Category
'Barbz' – Nicki Minaj
'Beliebers' – Justin Bieber
'BeyHive' – Beyoncé
'Blinks' – BLACKPINK
'BTSArmy' – BTS
'Harries' – Harry Styles
'Hotties' – Megan Thee Stallion
'Louies' – Louis Tomlinson
'RihannaNavy' – Rihanna
'Rushers' – Big Time Rush
'Selenators' – Selena Gomez
'Swifties' – Taylor Swift
Social Star Award: Socially Voted Category
Bailey Zimmerman
Charli D’Amelio
Em Beihold
GAYLE
GloRilla
JVKE
Lauren Spencer-Smith
Yung Gravy
Favorite Tour Photographer: Socially Voted Category
Bad Bunny – SIEMPRERIC
Demi Lovato – Angelo Kritikos
Dua Lipa – Elizabeth Miranda
Halsey – Yasi
Harry Styles – Lloyd Wakefield
Louis Tomlinson – Joshua Halling
Luke Combs – David Bergman
Machine Gun Kelly – Sam Cahill
Olivia Rodrigo – DONSLENS
Post Malone – Adam DeGross
twenty one pilots – Ashley Osborn
YUNGBLUD – Tom Pallant
TikTok Bop of the Year: Socially Voted Category
'About Damn Time' – Lizzo
'As It Was' – Harry Styles
'Bad Habit' – Steve Lacy
'Bejeweled' – Taylor Swift
'Big Energy' – Latto
'CUFF IT' – Beyoncé
'Envolver' – Anitta
'Just Wanna Rock' – Lil Uzi Vert
'Made You Look' – Meghan Trainor
'Super Freaky Girl' – Nicki Minaj
'Unholy' – Sam Smith and Kim Petras
'World’s Smallest Violin' – AJR
Favorite Documentary: Socially Voted Category
'Halftime' – Jennifer Lopez
'Life in Pink' – Machine Gun Kelly
'Love, Lizzo' – Lizzo
'Niall Horan’s Homecoming: The Road to Mullingar with Lewis Capaldi' – Niall Horan + Lewis Capaldi
'Selena Gomez: My Mind amd Me' – Selena Gomez
'Shania Twain: Not Just a Girl' – Shania Twain
'Sheryl' – Sheryl Crow
'Untrapped: The Story of Lil Baby' – Lil Baby
Favorite Tour Style: Socially Voted Category
Bad Bunny
Carrie Underwood
Dua Lipa
Elton John
Harry Styles
Lady Gaga
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Machine Gun Kelly
Olivia Rodrigo
Rosalía
The Weeknd
Favorite Residency: Socially Voted Category
'An Evening with Silk Sonic' – Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Silk Sonic
'Enigma + Jazz and Piano' – Lady Gaga
'Let’s Go!' – Shania Twain
'Love In Las Vegas' – John Legend
'Love On Tour' – Harry Styles
'Play' – Katy Perry
'REFLECTION: The Las Vegas Residency' – Carrie Underwood
'Usher: My Way – The Las Vegas Residency' – Usher
'Weekends with Adele' – Adele