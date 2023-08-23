LOOK: Drake unveils album artwork designed by his 5-year-old son, does ring walk with LeBron James in LA

There aren’t many artists still able to consistently draw as much publicity around all their moves quite like Drake. Over the past few weeks, the Canadian star has found a way to create talkability around all sorts of things, including his unusual tour antics, his rare media appearances and his hairstyles.

Now, he looks set to ramp up the marketing after he shared the album art for his upcoming album, ‘For All The Dogs’. In typical Drake fashion, the artwork isn’t any typical artwork: it’s a sketch by his five-year-old son, Adonis. “FOR ALL THE DOGS. Cover by Adonis,” he shared on Instagram on Monday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by champagnepapi (@champagnepapi) The artwork depicts an adorable sketch of a dog with long ears and red eyes over a black background. Drake’s label, OVO Sound, commented, “Adonis coming thru with the Picasso”.

While there is no official release date for the album, Drake has said that it’s dropping “very soon”. He also took to the stage alongside Bad Bunny at a recent show to share that he has a collaboration with the Puerto Rican star on his album.

Following the release of the artwork, Drake appeared on stage during the latest show of his ‘It’s All A Blur’ tour in Los Angeles alongside basketball legend LeBron James and his son, Bronny. @clutchpoints posted, “Drake brought out LeBron James and his son Bronny at his show tonight in Los Angeles 🤩 (via @cryptocomarena).”

(via @cryptocomarena)pic.twitter.com/KhLIt1QbWa — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) August 22, 2023 Over the weekend, Drake showed off his quick reflexes when he caught a copy of his poetry book, ‘Titles Ruin Everything: A Stream of Consciousness’ that a fan hurled at him during his show in San Francisco.