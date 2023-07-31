WATCH: ‘You’ve got some real-life evaluating to do’: Drake's epic roast after fan throws vape onstage

A recent incident involving rapper Drake at the Barclays Centre provides insight into the responsibility public figures carry in addressing issues like vaping. During a recent performance, a fan threw a vape at Drake, prompting the artist to halt the show. But the ‘’God’s plan’’ rapper was not having it.

“Did you throw a vape over here?... There’s no way you’re taking life serious if you think I’m going to pick this vape up and vape with you at the f****ing Barclays Centre. Okrrr! “You’ve got some real-life evaluating to do,” he added while you can hear the crowd cheering in the background. At some point, it looks like he was about to play footy with the vaping device laying on the floor of the stage. Eventually, he picked it up.

#barclayscenter #concert ♬ original sound - Barclays Center @barclayscenter Reminder: you cannot vape inside Barclays Center #drake We can argue that by refusing to engage in the reckless act and vocally criticising it, as a popular icon across the world, he demonstrated a commitment to promoting responsible behaviour. “My addiction would die right there, and so would I,” a fan wrote. This is a clear example of how public figures have the chance to set a positive example by addressing irresponsible actions.

Their influence can contribute to a healthier more educated society, encouraging individuals to consider the consequences of their actions and make informed choices regarding their health and well-being. However, let’s face it, public figures are not immune to flaws and can make mistakes too. Their negative actions and behaviours can also influence their audience. Fame comes with great responsibility. It requires a balance between being authentic and acknowledging one's imperfections while also striving to be a positive role model for their followers.

Following this, a similar incident occurred while Cardi B was performing on stage when a woman threw what looked like either water or a drink right in the WAP singer face. Cardi B was totally taken aback by the unexpected splash and you could see it on her face. We've gotta admit it's not the smartest move to mess with Cardi B during her show. She's fierce and she won't tolerate any nonsense.