Independent Online
Bookmark article to read laterSearch IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Independent Online | Sunday Tribune
Search IOL
IOLSunday TribuneNewsSportWorldTravelLifestyleEntertainmentOpinion
Shop @ LootPersonal FinanceIsolezweDaily VoiceIOL Property
Independent Online

Monday, July 31, 2023

View 0 recent articles pushed to you.Like us on FacebookFollow us on TwitterView puzzlesView weather by locationView market indicators

WATCH: ‘You’ve got some real-life evaluating to do’: Drake's epic roast after fan throws vape onstage

Drake was unhappy with a fan who threw a vaping device on stage. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Drake was unhappy with a fan who threw a vaping device on stage. Picture: INSTAGRAM

Published 2h ago

Share

A recent incident involving rapper Drake at the Barclays Centre provides insight into the responsibility public figures carry in addressing issues like vaping.

During a recent performance, a fan threw a vape at Drake, prompting the artist to halt the show. But the ‘’God’s plan’’ rapper was not having it.

“Did you throw a vape over here?... There’s no way you’re taking life serious if you think I’m going to pick this vape up and vape with you at the f****ing Barclays Centre. Okrrr!

“You’ve got some real-life evaluating to do,” he added while you can hear the crowd cheering in the background.

At some point, it looks like he was about to play footy with the vaping device laying on the floor of the stage. Eventually, he picked it up.

@barclayscenter Reminder: you cannot vape inside Barclays Center #drake #barclayscenter #concert ♬ original sound - Barclays Center

We can argue that by refusing to engage in the reckless act and vocally criticising it, as a popular icon across the world, he demonstrated a commitment to promoting responsible behaviour.

“My addiction would die right there, and so would I,” a fan wrote.

This is a clear example of how public figures have the chance to set a positive example by addressing irresponsible actions.

Their influence can contribute to a healthier more educated society, encouraging individuals to consider the consequences of their actions and make informed choices regarding their health and well-being.

However, let’s face it, public figures are not immune to flaws and can make mistakes too. Their negative actions and behaviours can also influence their audience.

Fame comes with great responsibility. It requires a balance between being authentic and acknowledging one's imperfections while also striving to be a positive role model for their followers.

Following this, a similar incident occurred while Cardi B was performing on stage when a woman threw what looked like either water or a drink right in the WAP singer face.

Cardi B was totally taken aback by the unexpected splash and you could see it on her face.

We've gotta admit it's not the smartest move to mess with Cardi B during her show. She's fierce and she won't tolerate any nonsense.

She then took her microphone and fired it right back at the person who did it.

A fan wrote: ‘’She did what needed to be done ! people need to stop throwing stuff at performers!’’

Let this be a lesson to us all not to mess with artists while they're doing their thing. You’ll either receive a Ted Talk that makes you question life or a hit with a microphone to the face.

Related Topics:

Celebrity Gossip2023TwitterViralPop cultureMental Health