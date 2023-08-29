LOOK: Kanye West flashes his bare backside as holiday with Bianca Censori gets even more bizarre

Ye (formerly known as Kanye West) and his wife Bianca Censori have been generating tons of attention on social media during their ongoing Italian holiday. Much of the publicity has come in large part due to Censori’s series of highly revealing outfits.

Now, Ye seems to have joined in on the fun too after an image of what appears to be his bare backside began to make rounds online. “Kanye West show his butt during Italian boat ride with Bianca Censori,” shared @murario193. Kanye West show his butt during Italian boat ride with Bianca Censori pic.twitter.com/qMII4gy1xS — Daily Viral (@murarik193) August 28, 2023

While travelling on a water taxi during their stay in Venice on Monday, part of Ye’s backside is exposed as he sits by the back of the boat with his wife leaning in front of him. This was an unusual blunder for Ye, who has made a considerable effort to cover as much skin as possible with heavy clothing during this trip. On the other hand, TMZ has reported that Censori appears to have taken inspiration from looks Ye’s ex-wife Kim Kardashian has rocked in the past throughout their vacation.

pic.twitter.com/NPlcCDlY58 — PB Media (@PBMedias) August 28, 2023 Over the weekend, Censori wore a particularly racy nude catsuit that went viral for its similarity to a look Kardashian rocked a few years ago.

Censori was also clearly braless beneath the figure-hugging ensemble. Meanwhile, over the weekend, Ye also caught some flak online for his bizarre outfit as he followed her around the city barefoot and holding a bottle of champagne. Several images of the look have been making rounds across social media over the past few days.