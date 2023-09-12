LOOK: Timothée Chalamet and Kylie Jenner turn up the heat at US Open

Hollywood’s newest IT couple Kylie Jenner and Timothée Chalamet is letting the world know that they only have eyes for each other. They made their first public appearance at Beyonce's 'Renaissance Tour' concert together last week.

And if there was any doubt to those dating rumours, it’s safe to assume that they’re more than just friends. The beauty mogul, 26, and the 27-year-old Hollywood actor were seen chatting in a VIP section of the SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, California.

The pair were seen giggling and Jenner’s model sister Kendall, 27, was also with them in the viral clip shared by The Hollywood Reporter's Chris Gardner on X. The couple were then spotted at the US Open, holding hands with Jenner stroking her hands through Chalamet’s hair.

They were pictured openly kissing and being affectionate with each other. The Kylie Cosmetics founder and Chalamet have been keeping a relatively low profile since they first sparked romance rumours in April.

The mother-of-two had been spotted leaving the actor’s house in June. A source told Entertainment Tonight the pair were keeping their relationship “fun” and “casual”.

One insider said in April: “It’s not serious, but Kylie is enjoying hanging out with Timothée and seeing where it goes.” Several fans claimed they spotted a “hickey” on the 'Kardashians' star's neck when she shared a carousel of pictures of herself on Instagram at the time. In the snap, Jenner held her son Aire on her hip as she had one of her hands on the top of her pinned-up hair – with some of her followers noticing a small mark on the side of her neck.