LOOK: Tyga and Avril Lavigne cause a stir with public kiss at Paris Fashion Week

Weeks after rumours first emerged that rapper Tyga and Canadian singer-songwriter Avril Lavigne were involved in a romantic relationship, the pair seem to have confirmed the rumours with some public PDA outside the Mugler X Hunter Schafer at Paris Fashion Week. This comes after they were seen together a week ago at Kulu restaurant for actor Leonardo DiCaprio’s private party.

A source recently told PEOPLE, "Tyga and Avril are getting to know each other. It's very new. It's very casual." Just last month, Lavigne and her fiancé Mod Sun called off their engagement after just a few months. "In 1 week my entire life completely changed,” shared Sun on his Instagram.

“I just know there's a plan for it all. I'll keep my head up + always listen to my heart, even when it feels broken. Being surrounded by love every night on tour has been an absolute blessing. “I have the best friends in the entire world, thanks for always having my back. See you on stage." Social media in a tizzy after Tyga and Avril Lavigne spotted kissing in Paris. Picture: Instagram Social media users have been expressing their shock since pics of the couple smooching started making the rounds.

@adeedoes pretty much summed up everyone’s thoughts: “everyone opening to twitter to tyga and avril kissing.” everyone opening to twitter to tyga and avril kissing pic.twitter.com/uayK1KTvhz — Dinithi (@adeedoes) March 7, 2023 @sheafromthebay added an interesting observation: “The Kardashian Family Tree continues. Kylie Jenners ex, Tyga, is now dating Avril Lavigne, who used to date Kylie’s brother, Brody Jenner!” The Kardashian Family Tree continues. Kylie Jenners ex, Tyga, is now dating Avril Lavigne, who used to date Kylie’s brother, Brody Jenner! pic.twitter.com/1lIhwZJELR — SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) March 7, 2023 “Um wow...they gotta date out of their circle,” @jonesin_totweet added, “Tyga has a baby with Chyna who has a baby with Rob who's sister is Kourtney who is married to Travis who is the owner of Avril's record label.”