Lupita Nyong'o announces break-up with Selema Masekela who she ‘can no longer trust’

Things have sadly ended in tears for Lupita Nyong'o and Selema Masekela.
The ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ actress on Thursday dropped the bomb that she and Masekela - who is the son of the late South African musician Hugh Masekela.
In a lengthy post on Instagram, Nyong'o acknowledged that there are a lot of important things going on in the world but has to publicly disassociate herself from someone she can not trust.
"At this moment, it is necessary for me to share a personal truth and publicly dissociate myself from someone I can no longer trust…," she wrote.
The former couple went public with their relationship in 2022 and she actively shared their love on social media but following the post, the actress has scrubbed her Instagram account of him.
“I find myself in a season of heartbreak because of a love suddenly and devastatingly extinguished by deception.
“I am tempted to run into the shadows and hide, only to return to the light when I have regained my strength enough for me to say, ‘Whatever, my life is better this way.’
“But I am reminded that the magnitude of the pain I am feeling is equal to the measure of my capacity for love. And so, I am choosing to face the pain, cultivating the courage to meet my life exactly as it is, and trusting that this too shall pass.”
Nyong'o before her announcement was seen with Joshua Jackson, who recently got divorced, at a Janelle Monáe concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday, but according to TMZ, the two are just friends.
Social media users have wasted no time in weighing on the break-up and the alleged “deception” on Masekela’s part.
Screaming at everyone being upset at Selema, like why would you break Lupita’s heart? 😭— Asisipho Burwana (@Shoun_B) October 20, 2023
If there's one thing men do have and it's the AUDACITY. Because cheating? On LUPITA N'YONGO? Unbelievable. https://t.co/8o1W9rHhba— Mal the Witch Queen 🔮🫀✨️ (@Malakki142) October 20, 2023
Why am I waking up and finding out that Hugh Masekela's son cheated on Lupita N'yongo. AN ENTIRE LUPITA N'YONGO!!!— Ralph 🏳️🌈 🏳️⚧️ 🇵🇸 (@thatchilledbabe) October 20, 2023
Y'all can jump me all you want, but South African men are the absolute ghetto 😤