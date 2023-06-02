‘Maybe one day’: Johnny Depp’s lawyer considering book documenting defamation trial

Johnny Depp's lawyer is considering writing a book about the actor's defamation trial with Amber Heard. The former couple were embroiled in a six-week trial last year over an op-ed the “Aquaman” star wrote in 2018 about being a victim of domestic violence, with the “Pirates of the Caribbean” star ultimately winning more than $10 million in damages after winning all three of his defamation claims and his ex-wife awarded $2 million after winning one of her three counter-suit claims.

And now, a year on from the verdict, Camille Vasquez has admitted she’s thought about sharing her version of events with the world and even has a title in mind, but she stressed there’s “nothing in the works at the moment”. Watch video: She told People magazine: “We’ve thought about that. Ben (Chew, co-counsel) and I have joked that we should write a book together, maybe about the trial.

“I feel like my story is maybe half written. I feel like there’s still a lot left to do. “While the trial was a significant portion of my career … the real story about who I am and my path, there’s still more to be written and to be done. “I do have a title in mind. Maybe one day.”

Vasquez and the rest of Depp’s legal team have “often” been in touch with the 59-year-old actor since the trial and are planning to attend one of his Hollywood Vampires gigs later this summer. She said: “The last time I spoke to (Johnny) on the phone was probably a few months ago, but we text often. “There’s a group of us that texts with him and we send emails, obviously congratulating him on the success that he’s had in the last year.

“He has a big birthday coming up, so I’m sure he’ll be celebrating – foot up because, as you’ve seen, probably, reported in the news, unfortunately our guy got a fracture in, I believe, his ankle.” The lawyer revealed she and her colleagues dubbed themselves “The Black Pearl” during the trial, referencing the ship owned by Jack Sparrow in “Pirates of the Caribbean”, and they have kept a group chat with the same name. She added: “I’m so proud of the work we did, and it wasn’t just me; this is a tremendous team with mostly associates that worked their little tail feathers off to do the job that we were able to do.