Mean girl alert: Jason Oppenheim admits some ‘Selling Sunset’ cast have not been welcoming to Bre Tiesi

Jason Oppenheim has faced "a very taxing few months". The 45-year-old TV personality - who is the president and founder of The Oppenheim Group - has confessed to feeling under pressure during filming for seasons six and seven of the popular Netflix series, “Selling Sunset".

Oppenheim told PEOPLE (magazine): "I thought that things would get easier for me in season six and seven. I would argue that it's been the opposite. "I feel more pressure to handle some pretty difficult situations. It's been a very taxing few months." Watch video:

He has also confessed to being in "repair mode" amid the arrival of Bre Tiesi. He revealed that Bre's arrival hasn't been universally welcomed by the “Selling Sunset” cast. He said: "Most of the women have warmed up to her. Not everyone. "There's a lot going on right now on the drama front, to be honest. So we're in repair mode. We're trying to fix things because there's a lot going on."

Oppenheim has also been challenged by trying to film “Selling Sunset” and its spin-off, “Selling the OC”, simultaneously. He shared: "I've never filmed 'Selling Sunset' and 'Selling the OC' at the same time. So that is just in and of itself a lot for me." Meanwhile, Chrishell Stause previously confessed to having a "love-hate relationship" with “Selling Sunset”.

The 41-year-old beauty admitted that "some days are great and some aren’t so much". She explained: "There are certain aspects I look forward to and have so much fun with. "It wouldn’t be a compelling show if there weren’t aspects that gave us raging anxiety.