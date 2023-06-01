Megan Thee Stallion rumoured to be dating football star as ex-beau Tory Lanez sentencing looms

Rapper Megan Thee Stallion is rumoured to be dating Inter Milan and Belgium national team star Romelu Lukaku after the two were spotted at Lukaku’s teammate Lautaro Martinez’s wedding in Italy earlier in the week. On Tuesday, photos of the two holding hands and cosying up in each others’ company began to circulate online. The images have since sparked a buzz online as Megan’s fans dig in to uncover more about the rumoured new man in her life.

“Megan Thee Stallion spotted out with rumored new boo Romelu Lukaku at Lautaro Martinez’s wedding in Italy,” shared @mefeater. Megan Thee Stallion spotted out with rumored new boo Romelu Lukaku at Lautaro Martinez’s wedding in Italy. 💕 pic.twitter.com/TDQXAGg64k — MEFeater Magazine (@mefeater) May 30, 2023 Recently, Megan shared a photo of her attending Lukaku’s Inter Milan team’s Serie A game against local rivals Lazio. “Sports Brief” reports that it is likely they met through Roc Nation, Jay Z’s agency, under which they are both signed.

Megan has had a tumultuous couple of years following her highly publicised incident with rapper and former boyfriend Tory Lanez in which Lanez allegedly shot at Megan’s feet after a Hollywood party in 2020. Lanez has been behind bars since he was convicted of felony assault in December 2022 for the incident. Now, ahead of his sentencing on June 13, prosecutors are seeking a harsh prison term. “Rolling Stone” reports that he is facing a maximum of 22 years and eight months behind bars.

In a new filing last week, prosecutors broke down what they believe are aggravating factors that would allow for the judge to give Lanez a lengthy prison sentence. These include Lanez’s use of a semi-automatic handgun and Megan’s vulnerability at the time of the shooting. Prosecutors wrote in the filing: “As victim began to walk away from Defendant wearing only a bikini and no shoes, Defendant mocked Victim with ‘Dance Bitch’ as (he) opened fire in her direction. “With no justifiable reason, Defendant fired not just one but up to five rounds in the direction of Victim in the middle of a residential neighbourhood.”