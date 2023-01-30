Michael B Jordan says split from Lori Harvey was his 'very first public break-up'

Michael B. Jordan says his split from Lori Harvey was his “very first public break-up”. The “Black Panther” star ended things with the 26-year-old model - and daughter of the comedian Steve Harvey - in June 2022, and used the experience as material for his “Saturday Night Live” opening monologue as he revealed he was back searching for love on the exclusive dating app, Raya.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 35-year-old actor told the audience on Saturday night on the NBC comedy sketch show that in the summer he "went through my very first public break-up”, after being together for more than a year. Watch video: Jordan continued: "Most people after a breakup are like, 'I'm going to get in better shape.' But I was already in ‘Creed’ shape!

"So I had to be like, 'All right, I guess I'll learn a new language.' Anyway, estoy en Raya." Jordan, who was joined by musical guest Lil Baby on the show, had lots of real life options to pick from as cast members Chloe Fineman, Heidi Gardner, Ego Nwodim and Punkie Johnson all had a go at wooing, the “That Awkward Moment” star during his time on the show. During one of the sketches, Jordan asked Punkie - who identifies as lesbian - “Aren’t you gay?” as she tried to woo the Hollywood heartthrob.

Story continues below Advertisement

The 37-year-old stand up comic responded: "I am. But you're Michael B. Jordan. And I'm Punkie B. Curious. I mean, even vegans got cheat days, right?" In June, a source close to the couple confirmed the sad news of the breakup and how “heartbroken” they both were. The source said: "Michael and Lori are both completely heartbroken. They still love each other.

Story continues below Advertisement