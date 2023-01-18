Lori Harvey celebrates birthday with her ex's friend, who's now her boyfriend

American model Lori Harvey recently celebrated her 26th birthday in Los Angeles and one of the esteemed guests was her new boyfriend, Damson Idris. It’s official! Congratulations Damson Idris & Lori Harvey 💕💕💕 pic.twitter.com/t70SgtbQrB — 🐬 @𝗼𝗻𝗲𝗷𝗼𝗯𝗹𝗲𝘀𝘀𝗯𝗼𝘆 (@OneJoblessBoy) January 15, 2023 The couple officially announced their relationship on Instagram when Idris posted a picture on his story kissing Harvey’s cheek.

He also posted another picture of Harvey posing with stacks of dollars. The model reposted it on her story and added three white heart emojis. Damson Idris via Lori Harvey’s Instagram Story 🤍✨ pic.twitter.com/CSkVUt92hA — Best of Damson Idris (@dmsnidris) January 14, 2023 As expected, the pair broke the internet because Harvey was previously dating Michael B Jordan, who hung out with Idris on several occasions.

Damson Idris is wild for how many times he has been around Michael B. Jordan in public though pic.twitter.com/3ujfBfmqBo — Ashton Morris (@ashtonmorris1) January 13, 2023 While some tried to shame Harvey for being unapologetic about moving on after a failed relationship, many came to her defence. “No one has ever managed to give me a valid explanation of what Lori Harvey is doing wrong. Everything is just men’s negative opinions of women moving on to new relationships. Do you want her to remain single because her previous relationship didn’t work out? Lol, spare me,” commented @conspiresi. Political analyst Ameshia Cross said Harvey was doing what unmarried women were supposed to do.

“Lori Harvey is unmarried, no kids. Let her date sheesh. That's what unmarried folks are supposed to do. Yall are too stuck in situationships, shacking, yrs long talking phases to comprehend what dating is. If someone doesn't fit your life goals onto the next.” Like in many instances, Harvey has not said anything. It was her boyfriend who went to Instagram to address the haters. He wrote: “Happy back to grind day. Be thankful for today, and always remember, there are a bunch of miserable people out there who want to take your good vibes away. Don’t let them.”

Idris, who is of Nigerian descent, seems close to Harvey’s heart. The girl is already trying out Nigerian dishes such as fufu and egusi soup, now that’s real love. Damson Idris Has Lori Harvey Eating Swallow And Egusi Soup With Palm Wine 😂 Aint No Going Back Once You've Tried A Nigerian Man, Its The Way She's Tapping The Fufu For Me! pic.twitter.com/5oDh3wgtg7 — 𝐂𝐇𝐈𝐌𝐌𝐈𝐄𝐄 👁️‍🗨️ (@ChimmieeHQ) January 15, 2023 We wish them all the best in their relationship. Below are some of the Twitter reactions about this new love.