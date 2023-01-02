Nick Cannon rules out vasectomy: 'My body, my choice'

Nick Cannon has dismissed talk of him having a vasectomy. The “Masked Singer” host recently became a dad for the twelfth time when Alyssa Scott - the mother of his late son Zen, who died of brain cancer aged just five months in December 2021 - gave birth to their daughter Halo.

But when it comes to his future family life, the 42-year-old insisted he has no "plan", though seemingly ruled out taking measures to permanently be unable to father any more children. Watch video: During CNN's 'New Year's Eve Live in Times Square' on 31 December, host Andy Cohen teased that Cannon appeared to be "single-handedly repopulating the Earth" and then quizzed him on his "plan" for the future.

Cannon replied: "Clearly, I don't have a plan. Honestly man, it's just so much joy and elation that I have, the family that I have, and I embrace it. I love it, and I don't have a plan. That should have been clear from the jump." Co-host Anderson Cooper then asked: "A vasectomy?" The guest quickly replied: "Is that what you want me to get? It's my body, my choice."

