Nick Cannon has ‘no idea’ if he’ll have more children

Nick Cannon has suggested he’s not planning to have any more children. The “Masked Singer” presenter recently welcomed his eleventh child into the world, while Alyssa Scott – the mother of his late son Zen, who died of brain cancer aged just five months last December – is pregnant with his twelfth, but he has “no idea” when he’ll have more after that and said he is “good” with his family situation the way it is.

Asked when fans can expect more babies, he told Billboard News: “I don’t know, man. I have no idea. I think I’m good right now!” The 42-year-old star – who also has 11-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe with ex-wife Mariah Carey, Golden, 5, Powerful Queen, 19 months, and Rise, two months, with Brittany Bell, twins Zion and Zillion, 14 months, and one-week-old Beautiful Zeppelin with Abby De La Rosa, Legendary Love, two months, with Bre Tiesi, and Onyx Ice, two months, with LaNisha Cole – insisted his kids are always his top priority and he credited his brood for inspiring his work. He gushed: “That’s my number one priority, obviously. I wake up being a father thinking about my kids and everything else comes after that.

“My kids are definitely the creative force in all that I do. They’re the funniest, most innovative, best questions … every project I’m working on now is through their eyes.”

