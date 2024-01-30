Nicki Minaj's feud with Megan Thee Stallion could get "extremely ugly". The 41-year-old rap star recently slammed Stallion on her diss track 'Big Foot', and an insider has now warned that the situation could escalate even further in the coming weeks.

The source told DailyMail.com: "If Megan wants to keep this going, it is going to get extremely ugly - more so than it already is." Minaj has a long-running feud with fellow rap star Cardi B - but the situation with Stallion, 28, could prove to be even more intense. The insider shared: "Nicki knows her weaknesses and will play on all of them. If Megan thinks that Nicki's beef with Cardi is bad, it is a drop in the pool that she is about to drown Megan in."

Minaj threw a series of accusations at her rap rival on 'Big Foot', including suggestions that Stallion has lied about having cosmetic surgery.

However, Minaj is "unapologetic" about her approach to the situation. The source said: "I know that Nicki seems to be in the wrong right now because she went there, but she is unapologetic, and we are only seeing what they let the public see. Behind the scenes it is even worse." Minaj and Stallion previously collaborated on 'Hot Girl Summer', their 2019 hit single.