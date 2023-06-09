'Paralysed and blind' allegation is 'completely inaccurate' - Jamie Foxx's spokesperson addresses Covid-19 vaccine theory

Jamie Foxx's representative is adamant that claims the 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' star suffered a serious reaction to the Covid-19 vaccine are "completely inaccurate". The 55-year-old actor was hospitalised in April due to an unspecified “medical complication”, but recently a theory alleging Foxx had been left "partially paralysed and blind" after developing a blood clot, which led to a stroke, after he was vaccinated, has been circulating online.

However, a representative for the 'Ray' star told Newsweek that the speculation is untrue. The claim was first made by A.J. Benza on the 'Ask Dr. Drew' podcast, with the podcaster citing a "source in the room" and alleging Foxx was forced to get the vaccine while working on a movie, but quickly began suffering from complications. In a claim unchallenged by host Dr. Drew Pinsky, A.J. said: "Jamie had a blood clot in his brain after he got the shot. He did not want the shot, but the movie he was on, he was pressured to get it. The blood clot in the brain caused him at that point to be partially paralysed and blind."

Candace Owens then shared the theory on her YouTube-based podcast and insinuated Benza's claims must have been true because Foxx’s family didn't outright condemn his comments. She said in a video shared on Tuesday: “Their silence seems as though there is some veracity to this claim. We’re all holding our breath to see whether or not Jamie Foxx speaks out.” Foxx’s friend Nick Cannon recently insisted the Oscar-winning star will update fans on his health "when he's ready".

He told “Extra”: “One thing I’ve always respected about how Jamie’s moved throughout his entire career, if you’ve noticed, he’s always been somebody who is extremely professional and extremely private. “I mean, you don’t ever really hear anything other than just the great work that he puts forth as a professional and the fact that, you know, he’s handled this situation with the same manner, you only can respect that. “I believe when he’s ready, he’s going to address the awaiting fans in the world (about his health) the way that only he can.

When asked if Foxx had suffered a stroke, “The Masked Singer” host Cannon declined to give details on his condition.