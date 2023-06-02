Jamie Foxx's condition is reportedly worsening and tweeps are weighing in

Jamie Foxx’s health has been the subject of media speculation for several months. The latest development making the rounds on social media is that a source close to the actor says Foxx started experiencing health complications after taking the Covid vaccine. According to web portal MSN, AJ Benza, a journalist in Hollywood, shared that a source in the family said the 55-year-old was “partially paralysed and blind” following the vaccine shot.

The report said Foxx had been against taking the vaccine but was given no choice due to standard procedure on the set for the Netflix film “Back in Action”. The reports have also been widely circulating across social media. @ljisright said: “The reason you haven’t heard any details about the medical condition of Jamie Foxx is because he is partially paralyzed and blind, in addition to suffering many other horrific complications, after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in order to work on his current movie set. “He didn’t want to get the shot. This was reported today by OK Magazine.”

The reason you haven’t heard any details about the medical condition of Jamie Foxx is because he is partially paralyzed and blind, in addition to suffering many other horrific complications, after receiving the COVID-19 vaccine in order to work on his current movie set. He didn’t… — LJ (@LJisRight) June 1, 2023 Tweeps have been spreading the rumours as facts on the app over the past few hours, “So Jamie Foxx was pressured into taking the vaccine to do a movie, now he is suffering paralysis and blindness due to said vaccine and a body double will be taking his place in the movie he was going to do,” Tweeted @real___itamara. “F***ing yikes.” So Jamie Foxx was pressured into taking the vaccine to do a movie, now he is suffering paralysis and blindness due to said vaccine and a body double will be taking his place in the movie he was going to do 😬🥴Fucking yikes. — iTamara 💋 🥸 (@Real___iTamara) June 2, 2023 Other fans have been dismissing the rumours and awaiting news from the family. “Not believing any Jamie Foxx news that don’t come from his family directly. Mfs trynna push they vaccine agendas with this situation and it’s sick af.” Not believing any Jamie Foxx news that don’t come from his family directly. Mfs trynna push they vaccine agendas with this situation and it’s sick af — ZÉ EMARI 🐺 (@zetheartist) June 1, 2023 In May, Foxx’s daughter Corinne Foxx revealed that her dad was out of the hospital and recuperating at home.