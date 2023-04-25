Patti LuPone is not happy about Kim Kardashian being cast in ‘AHS’: ‘I don’t like it!’

Patti LuPone “does not like” that Kim Kardashian has been cast in “American Horror Story”.
The 42-year-old reality star has landed a part in the upcoming 12th season of the hit FX anthology series by Ryan Murphy, which will see her star alongside Emma Roberts.
But Broadway legend LuPone – who played Joan Ramsey on earlier episodes of the show – expressed her disdain by referencing the lyrics to the Noel Coward song “Mrs Worthington” as she claimed that Kardashian’s casting will “take away” an opportunity from actors.
During an appearance on “Watch What Happens Live”, host Andy Cohen asked her: "You don’t like it, do you?”
LuPone, who has held leading roles in musicals such as “Gypsy”, “Sunset Boulevard” and “Les Miserables” during her decades-long career, lamented: “No I don’t! She’s taking roles from actors. Excuse me, excuse me, Kim – what are you doing with your life? Don’t get on the stage, Mrs Worthington!”
The roles of Kardashian and Roberts are not known at this time, but Kardashian will be a leading lady for the first time in a role “crafted specifically for her”, series creator Murphy explained to “Variety”.
The season is titled “Delicate” and a promo clip teases: “Emma Roberts and Kim Kardashian are delicate.”
Former Nickelodeon star Roberts, 32, who has had multiple roles on the show since 2013, wrote on her own page: “This summer … Kim and I are DELICATE.”
Halley Feiffer is the showrunner for series 12. Kardashian has previously made cameos in “How I Met Your Mother”, “2 Broke Girls”, and “Ocean’s 8”.
She also appeared in the 2008 parody flick “Disaster Movie”.