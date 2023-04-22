LOOK: Kim Kardashian's trip to Japan has us drooling

Japan is a wonderful destination for so many reasons, including its history, tradition, culture, and arts. But for most travellers, Japanese cuisine alone is reason enough to visit. Japanese cuisine is one of the most respected, known, and loved across the world.

According to Wikipedia, the traditional cuisine of Japan is based on rice with miso soup and other dishes; there is an emphasis on seasonal ingredients. They reveal that side dishes often consist of fish, pickled vegetables and vegetables cooked in broth. “Seafood is common, often grilled, but also served raw as sashimi or in sushi. Seafood and vegetables are also deep-fried in a light batter, as tempura. Apart from rice, a staple includes noodles, such as soba and udon. Japan also has many simmered dishes, such as fish products in broth called oden, or beef in sukiyaki and nikujaga,” they also reveal. Talking about Japan and its cuisine, if you follow Kim Kardashian on social media, you surely know that she recently travelled to Japan with her children, where the family had a fun-filled trip with a lot of exciting activities.

She has been sharing so many beautiful photos and videos from their Japan diaries and needless to say that we are also craving such a dreamy holiday. The television star posted so many glimpses of her trip to Japan on her Instagram, from visiting new places to exploring cafes and restaurants to enjoying delicious food. In one post she can be seen having a frozen treat called 'kakigori' which is a popular frozen Japanese dish made with shaved ice and flavoured syrup.