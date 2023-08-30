Pete Davidson reveals to audience at comedy gig he’s on ketamine

The former ‘ Saturday Night Live ’ star, 29, is said to have told his audience at Madison Square Garden on Saturday night, where he was warming up for Dave Chappelle, 50, he’s been using the horse tranquiliser – prompting speculation it is part of his treatments for depression.

Page Six said when it checked with a friend of Davidson’s they confirmed he has not just been using “a bit” of the drug.

The party substance was approved by the Food and Drug Administration as a nasal spray, which Page Six says is the way Davidson is taking it, in 2019, and it’s increasingly common as a way to treat serious depression that hasn’t been improved with more typical drugs.

Davidson has regularly opened up about his mental health battles, and told Charlamagne tha God, 45, in a 2022 YouTube interview: “I’m always depressed, all the time. I have to constantly bring myself out of it.

“I wake up depressed. My rock bottom is when people are scared for my life and I have to go away, and then I have to bring myself back up again. I think I’ve hit it a few times.”