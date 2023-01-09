Pregnant Kaley Cuoco throws lavish baby shower with dancing and drone display

Pregnant Kaley Cuoco threw a lavish baby shower for her friends and family over the weekend. “The Big Bang Theory” star celebrated the upcoming birth of her first child with partner Tom Pelphrey by hosting a swanky party on Saturday night which included a drone light display which showed off the image of a mother and father holding hands with a small child.

Guests at the bash included 37-year-old Kaley's younger sister Briana Cuoco - who shared a video of herself dancing to “Ain’t No Mountain High Enough” by Marvin Gaye and Tammi Terrell - and their parents. Watch video: “Halloweentown” actress Kimberly J. Brown also shared updates from the party, posting a sweet message to the soon-to-be parents on Instagram.

She wrote: "Last night we celebrated the pending arrival of Baby Pelphrey! Couldn’t be happier for @kaleycuoco and @tommypelphrey ... Congrats guys, can’t wait to meet her!!" She also shared a video of the drone display and added: "We watched the coolest drone show and danced the night away." Kaley and Pelphrey went public with their romance in May and they shared their baby news in October. Announcing the pregnancy, the actress shared a photo of herself and Tom holding up a slice of cake on Instagram.

