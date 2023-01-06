Quavo releases his first song since Takeoff’s death

After months of silence, Quavo made his eagerly anticipated return to the studio with an emotional tribute to Takeoff on the melodic “Without You”. The rapper, who was Takeoff’s uncle, released the audio on SoundCloud along with a lyric video on YouTube.

“Tears rolling down my eyes,” the 31-year-old opens, as he swings side-to-side in his chair in the lyric video. “Can’t tell you how many times I cried. Can’t tell you how many times I cried. Days ain’t the same without you, I don’t know if I’m the same without you.” Takeoff was shot and killed last November at the age of 28 after an altercation broke out during a game of dice outside a bowling alley in Houston. A suspect named Patrick Xavier Clark was arrested a few weeks later and charged for his murder. Recently, a Texas judge denied his petition to have his $1 million bond reduced to $300 000.

Watch video: Later in the song, Quavo then raps fondly about smoking with Takeoff and performing at Coachella together. He also reminisces about how they grew up together and made it out of the hood to become global superstars. “I wish I had a time machine, just so you can take a ride with me,” he raps in the video, eyes closed.

Later he sings in the chorus, “Out in the galaxy, up in the stars. Over the universe, it’s bigger than Mars. See you in heaven, see you heaven. When I see you in heaven, I’ma be with my dog.” Previously, two weeks after Takeoff’s death, Quavo had posted a letter addressed to his late Migos bandmate on his Instagram. “It’s so hard to tell you ima miss you because you always with me and we did everything together,” he wrote, before sharing several memories the two enjoyed together. Then he signed off, “Love you, nephew.”