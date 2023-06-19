Quincy Jones rushed to hospital

Quincy Jones was rushed to hospital over the weekend after suffering a "bad reaction to some food he ate". The 90-year-old music producer fell ill on Saturday and called paramedics to his home in Los Angeles - after checking him over, they transported him to hospital's emergency room where he was seen by doctors.

He was later given the all clear and discharged. A representative for Jones told TMZ.com the music legend never lost consciousness and was in "great spirits" in the end. Watch video: The spokesperson added that the emergency dash was caused by a "bad reaction to some food he ate".

He's now believed to be recovering at home . The music star previously suffered a life-threatening brain aneurysm back in 1974 and underwent two surgeries on his path to recovery. He was also previously rushed to hospital back in 2015 after suffering from shortness of breath. A representative told New York Post column PageSix at the time: "Quincy is fine. He had some shortness of breath and in an abundance of caution he went in for observation. He is fine though.”

Jones has been keeping busy into his 90s and has several projects in the works including a new musical version of “The Color Purple”, which stars “The Little Mermaid” actress Halle Bailey as well as Fantasia Barrino and Taraji P Henson. The reboot is scheduled to hit cinemas in December and Jones is among the producers behind it along with Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey. He previously wrote the music for the 1985 original which landed the film star's Oprah an Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actress as well as a nod for Best Picture.