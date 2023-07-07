Ricky Martin and Jwan Yosef end 6-year marriage with 'love, respect and dignity'

Ricky Martin has split from his husband. The 'Livin' La Vida Loca' hitmaker and Jwan Yosef - who have Renn, three, and Lucia, four, together - are calling time on their six-year relationship but have vowed to maintain a "healthy family dynamic" for the sake of their children.

According to People magazine, Martin will continue to raise his 14-year-old twin sons Matteo and Valentino - who he had before embarking on his relationship with Yosef - as a single parent. The former couple told the publication in a joint statement: "We have decided to end our marriage with love, respect and dignity for our children and honouring what we have experienced as a couple all these wonderful years.

"Our greatest desire now is to continue having a healthy family dynamic and a relationship centred on peace and friendship to continue the joint upbringing of our children, preserving the respect and love we have for each other." Martin, 51, first connected with the 38-year-old artist on Instagram in 2015 and they began their relationship six months later when they met in person for the first time in London, making their romance red-carpet official at the 2016 amFAR Inspiration Gala.

They got engaged in 2016 and tied the knot in 2018. Martin told E! News in January 2018: "I'm a husband, but we're doing a heavy party in a couple of months. "We exchanged vows, and we've swear [sic] everything, and we've signed all the papers that we needed to sign, pre-nups and everything."