Russell Simmons is put on on blast by his ex-wife Kimora Lee and daughters

While some fathers were being praised on social media this Father’s Day, American media mogul Russell Simmons was dragged by his estranged family for his emotionally-abusive ways. His ex-wife, Kimora Lee Simmons, and his daughters, Ming Lee and Aoki Lee, took to their respective Instagram accounts to lift the lid on their private family feud.

"I'm so sorry to have to do this. But this man has been threatening my kids' lives. I'm hearing so much more now. We won't be bullied threatened or afraid," wrote Kimora on her Instagram Stories. Her post came after the Def Jam Recording executive’s Instagram Story where he seemingly shaded the mother of his two children, which came after his eldest Ming wished her mom a Happy Father’s Day on her Instagram Stories. "Stop telling fathers they should have fought harder to see their children & start asking mothers why he had to fight at all," read the post.

In a second post, Kimora pleaded for her kids to be left alone. "This narrative of attacking the only caregiver, the only parent in the home with the kids, the mom, AND the kids for one's own shortcomings and embarrassments is dead. Dead. Dead." Kimora Lee Simmons discusses her ex Russell’s recent erratic behavior on IG live and how it’s affect the family. Love you Kimora 🥺💔 pic.twitter.com/mSryXA4boD — SHEA FROM THE BAY (@SheaFromTheBay) June 19, 2023 In a now deleted video, Aoki Lee posted a muted FaceTime call, where Russell appears to be yelling at her and also posted screenshots of their WhatsApp conversations.

"This is not someone who will accept help. This is just one screen recording sorry I don’t always remember to press 'record' when he calls my friends, my boyfriend, anyone, to get a chance to threaten and curse and go crazy," she captioned the story. Russell has posted on Instagram a video of both his daughter and expressed in his caption that he was “deeply sorry for being frustrated and yelling.” He currently stays in Bali at a Yogi retreat following sexual assault allegations that were levelled against him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Russell Simmons/Gdas (@unclerush) Twitter users have been weighing in on the whole situation, here are some of the comments. @AshleyShyMiller tweeted: “Kimora Lee had to get on Live to PUBLICLY tell Russell Simmons to leave her and her girls alone because she’s been doing it privately and taking the legal route, but he won’t stop. “The kids don’t f*** with him, either…whew, Chile a whole mess!”