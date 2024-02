Ryan Gosling could be taking to the stage to perform ‘I’m Just Ken’ at the Oscars

Ryan Gosling is reportedly set to perform ‘I'm Just Ken’ at the Oscars. Mark Ronson has said he would only perform their hit song at the Academy Awards if the 'Barbie' star agreed to join him onstage.

The Hollywood Reporter has been told by a source that the 43-year-old star will be gracing The Dolby Theatre, on March 10, to belt out the tune from the 2023 blockbuster, which is nominated for Best Original Song. Co-writer and co-producer Ronson, 48, who also plays bass guitar and synths on the tune, has admitted it would be a "dream" to reunite to perform it at the prestigious bash. Speaking on 'Variety's On the Carpet' presented by DIRECTV, at the Grammy Awards earlier this month, Ronson said: "That would be great.

"Did he confirm to you? I want to know … it's my dream! It's my dream." However, if Gosling turned down the gig, he wouldn't do it with anyone else. Asked if a replacement is a possibility, he replied: "No. I think if Ryan doesn't do it then we're not doing it." 'I'm Just Ken' is in contention for Best Original Song. The 'Notebook' star recently joked around when asked about the possibility - but seemed to be keen.

Gosling told W magazine: "Well, I haven't been invited. And I wasn't thinking about it until now, and now it's all I'm going to think about. Do you get paid to sing at the Oscars? Do you have to drive yourself? What kind of scratch is involved? They pick you up at least, right?" Gosling is also nominated for Best Supporting Actor for his portrayal of Ken in the live-action movie about the Mattel dolls.