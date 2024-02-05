LOOK: Mzansi stars dazzle in Los Angeles on Grammy weekend

One thing about South Africans is that they will always support each other and this was on full display this weekend in Los Angeles. Ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards, several Mzansi A-Listers were spotted in the US at some of the big parties hosted by various organisations.

At the second annual African nominee brunch at Spring Place, in Beverly Hills, stars such as Musa Keys, Boity and Anele Mdoda were seen and had their social media followers keeping tabs on their posts. Boity ? 😭 pic.twitter.com/q3ADcUgKcd — Danilo (@odedanilo) February 5, 2024 947 award-winning presenter Mdoda was covering the awards for the station accompanied her good friend Trevor Noah who hosted the awards for the fourth time and had one of the best seats in the house along with Sizwe Dhlomo. Actress and philanthropist Nomzamo Mbatha was also seen and was in matching green with Mdoda.

South African media personalities Anele Mdoda and Nomzamo Mbatha spotted in Los Angeles ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards. Picture: Screenshot Rapper and influencer Boity was seen attending several events. This is not her first time at the Grammy Awards. Last year she attended along with winner Zakes Bantwini. She was spotted wearing celebrity designer Thebe Magugu and for the main awards wore a white number by TeeStylish. Musa Keys and Boity Thulo live their best lives at a party leading up to the 66th Grammy Awards. Picture: Screenshot Luxury content creator Kefilwe Mabote was spotted rubbing shoulders with Major League DJ, living her best life in the States and seemingly not minding all she was trending for online. Kefilwe Mabote hangs out with Major League DJz in Los Angeles ahead of the 66th Grammy Awards. Picture: Screenshot According to a recent tabloid report, it is alleged that Mabote staged her lobola negotiations last year, all in the name of content creation.