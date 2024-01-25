LOOK: Inside Musa Keys’ star-studded Grammy Awards send-off party

Musa Keys at just 23 years old, has been nominated for a prestigious Grammy Award. The talented artist has not only made history as the youngest male South African nominee, but has also become the trailblazer for the groundbreaking amapiano genre.

Keys was nominated in the esteemed Best African Music Performance category for his contribution to Davido's chart-topping hit 'Unavailable'. To celebrate this monumental occasion, Keys was honoured at an exclusive Grammy nomination celebration that paid tribute to the incredible achievements of the young artist and showcased the outstanding South African and African talent making international waves.

TV and radio presenter Anele Mdoda and Grammy award nominated artist Musa Keys. Picture: Blaq Smith The festivities took place at the exquisite Zioux, an award-winning champagne and cocktail lounge located at The Marc in Sandton. “A Grammy is something I've been manifesting for a long time,” Keys remarked and now he is an inch closer to realising his dream.

“I've always been a student of my own craft, I’m constantly learning and trying to navigate better. “Over the years, I've spent so much time learning and reconstructing myself to make sure I’m not just another amapiano artist.” The hard work has paid off; Keys is not only a chart-topping artist in the country but also internationally. His debut album ‘Tayo’, featuring the global hit ‘Selema,’ went Platinum.

Grammy-award winning artist Zakes Bantwini. Picture: Blaq Smith He’s on the radar for international stars such as Lewis Hamilton, Rihanna and now the Grammy committee.

The event was hosted by award-winning presenter Anele Mdoda and celebrities such as Mpho Popps, Moonchild Sanelly, Tresor, Priddy Ugly, Bontle Modiselle and Ayanda Mvp. Grammy winner Zakes Bantwini was also in attendance, adding an extra touch of prestige to the affair. Bantwini, won a Grammy in 2023 for his collaboration with Wouter Kellerman and Nomcebo Zikode for Best Global Music Performance.

Choreographer and TV presenter Bontle Modiselle and her husband, rapper and creative Priddy Ugly. Picture: Blaq Smith “The representation of South African artists and the growing presence of African talent at the Grammys is a testament to the vibrancy and richness of our music.

“It is incredible to see how African music has played an integral role in shaping the global music landscape,” remarked Bantwini. Keys is not the only South African nominated, afropiano sensation Tyla and group Just 6 were nominated in the Best Arrangement, instrumental or Acapella category. This is their second time being nominated.

Just 6 is nominated in the Best Arrangement, instrumental or Acapella category at the 2024 Grammy Awards. Picture: Blaq Smith The Grammy Awards take place on February 4 in Los Angeles, USA.