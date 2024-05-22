Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs facing yet another lawsuit as model says he forced her to perform sex acts at his New York studio

Just days after footage emerged the shamed rapper Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Venture, the music mogul has been hit with another abuse lawsuit. The scandal-plagued rapper, 54, who has just apologised for allegedly beating his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura after CCTV footage emerged of the 2016 assault.

Diddy is now also being accused of abuse by model Crystal McKinney, who says he forced her to perform a sex act on him after allegedly promising her a career boost. In her filing, which emerged on Tuesday, the former model says she met Combs at a 2003 Men’s Fashion Week event in New York City, where he invited her back to his music studio. Crystal, who was aged 22 at the time, said the singer and several of his entourage were drinking and smoking marijuana at the studio.

She admitted she smoked with them, describing the weed as “very powerful” and claiming in her suit the joint she may have been laced with another drug. Combs then allegedly ordered her to follow him into the bathroom, where Crystal says he forced himself on her by kissing her and shoving her head to his crotch before ordering her to perform a sex act. The woman said when refused Combs pushed her head down again and forced her into the act.

Crystal adds in her lawsuit she later lost consciousness and woke up in a taxi, where she realized she had been sexually assaulted. She states she was then blacklisted from the modelling industry and blamed herself for “sabotaging her own career”, Crystal – who is seeking undisclosed damages from Combs – attempted suicide in 2004 and was hospitalised, according to her filing.

Combs, who has changed his name to Sean Love Combs, said in an apology video on Instagram about his attack on Cassie: “I was f****** up. I mean I hit rock bottom but I make no excuses. My behaviour on that video is inexcusable. “I take full responsibility for my actions in that video. I’m disgusted. I was disgusted then when I did it and I’m disgusted now.” He was hit with a wave of lawsuits in late 2023 and early 2024, including allegations of sex trafficking and sexual assault.