Selena Gomez praised for sneering over Chris Brown’s MTV VMA nomination

Selena Gomez has been praised by fans for sneering over Chris Brown’s 2023 MTV Video Music Awards nomination. The 30-year-old singer and actress, who won the Best Afrobeats award with Rema at Tuesday night’s ceremony at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey, was captured on film pulling a distinctly displeased expression when the 34-year-old rapper’s name was mentioned.

Brown – who infamously physically abused Rihanna in 2009 – was nominated for Best R and B for his cameo on Chloe Bailey’s song ‘How Does it Feel’.

As his name was called among the other nominees, Gomez was seen on camera scrunching up her nose. The award went to SZA for her song ‘Shirt’, and fans of Gomez have flooded the web with praise over her grimace.

One said on X: “She’s so real for this I love her.” Another added: “She just came to make shady faces,” while a third said: “One thing about Selena is that you always know exactly what she’s thinking at any given moment. Like she can be really real at points I’ll give her that… .”

Brown admitted in 2009 to assaulting Rihanna, 35, on the night of the Grammy Awards on February 8 that year. Following the incident, which left the singer’s face bruised and battered, the rapper’s British leg of his 2010 European tour was scrapped after he was denied a visa to the UK for “being guilty of a serious criminal offence”. He was also placed on probation for five years and sentenced to six months community service, as well as being ordered to stay at least 50 yards away from Rihanna.

Despite Brown beating the singer, they reunited in early 2013 before breaking up again later that year. He was recently accused of raping and drugging a woman aboard a yacht in 2020, which he has strongly denied. Singer Ciara, 37, was recently slammed by fans for working with the rapper on her new song ‘How we Roll’.