Steve Harvey apologises for employee’s blunder with Twitter post amid rumours of wife Marjorie’s infidelity

Steve Harvey has apologised after one of his employees posted a message from his official X account that asked users to name a comedian they “don’t find funny at all”.
The 66-year-old ‘Family Feud’ host also denied he would send such a statement as his brand is “all about positivity”.
He said in a video message posted to X, formerly known as Twitter until it was rebranded by its 52-year-old owner Elon Musk: “Somebody that works for me on my Twitter put a statement out that was totally negative.
“I gotta take responsibility for it ’cause they work for me, but the engagement was talking about, ‘Name a comedian you don’t think is funny.’
🗣️ I’m personally addressing this pic.twitter.com/4bcoxIAPlP— Steve Harvey (@IAmSteveHarvey) August 25, 2023
“Why would I do something like that? That don’t even make no damn sense.”
He also insisted his “whole brand is to be motivational”, adding: “You don’t know where these young people at in they career, man.
“They could be coming up or anything. I’m all about positivity. I would’ve never done nothing like that.”
Harvey, who said he stopped a fishing trip to share his apology, said the X message from August 19 – which has been deleted after being viewed more than one million times – left him “p*****” off.
He said: “I’m so p***** off right now, man. Talking about, ‘I was trying to get some engagement.’
“Okay… you trying to get some employment, too. My bad, y’all. Now I gotta come on here and doing a damn selfie.
“So here it is: I’m sorry. My bad, y’all. Won’t happen again, though.”
It is not known if the employee who posted the X message still works for the actor.
But fans have filled the comments section of his X account with pleas to keep them on, with one urging: “Don’t fire them Steve, just hold them accountable and let it be a teaching tool. Especially, if they have never done anything like that before.”
Harvey’s apology video comes in the wake of rumours doing the rounds of his wife Marjorie’s alleged infidelity.
According to Swisher Post, Marjorie is seeking a divorce after supposedly being caught having an extramarital affair with the couple’s chef and bodyguard.