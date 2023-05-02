Sylvester Stallone to return for ‘Cliffhanger’ reboot

Sylvester Stallone is returning for a “Cliffhanger” reboot. The 76-year-old actor is set to reprise his role as mountain climber Gabe Walker in the sequel to the 1993 action thriller that is being directed by Ric Roman Waugh.

The “Angel Has Fallen” film-maker is helming from a script by Mark Bianculli and casting is currently under way for supporting roles alongside Stallone. Watch video: Neal H Moritz’s Original Film will produce with Rocket Science and Stallone and Braden Aftergood’s Balboa Productions.

Waugh said in a statement: “Growing up with the biggest action films of the ’80s and ’90s, working on many of them myself, ‘Cliffhanger’ was by far one of my favourite spectacles. “To be at the helm of the next chapter, scaling the Italian Alps with the legend himself, Sylvester Stallone, is a dream come true. “It’s going to be a great challenge and blast taking this franchise to new heights, a responsibility I don’t take lightly.”

Moritz added: “I’ll never forget the thrill I felt watching Sylvester Stallone in ‘Cliffhanger’. “I am incredibly excited to be working with him and Ric Waugh to continue the story of Gabe Walker and introduce this iconic story to a new generation of filmgoers around the world.” The original “Cliffhanger” was directed by Renny Harlin and follows Gabe as a rescue mission embroils him in a botched air heist by a group of international criminals.