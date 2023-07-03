The cost of a Hollywood divorce? Kevin Costner claims he can’t pay R4.7m in child support

Kevin Costner claims he can’t afford his estranged wife’s demand of nearly $250 000 (about R4.7m) in child support as he’s no longer getting pay days from ‘Yellowstone’. ‘The Bodyguard’ actor, 68, has been hit with the request as his divorce battle with 49-year-old handbag designer Christine Baumgartner grows increasingly bitter, and has now responded by saying she has an inaccurate idea of his financial set-up.

He said in legal papers filed this week which were obtained by Page Six: “I will earn substantially less in 2023 than I did in 2022. “This is because I am no longer under contract for ‘Yellowstone’, the principal source of my income last year.” Paramount announced in May ‘Yellowstone’ would be ending with its fifth season.

Costner, who played patriarch John Dutton since the series started in 2018, added his finances are “variable” and can “change quite dramatically” each year. He also branded Baumgartner’s request for $248 000 a month to look after their children Cayden Wyatt, 16, Hayes Logan, 14, and Grace Avery, 13, “astonishing”, and said he cannot “afford to pay those amounts and pay my living and business expenses without liquidating assets”. Costner has also reportedly accused Baumgartner – who filed for divorce in May after 18 years of marriage – of demanding the huge child support payments to pay for her plastic surgery.

He alleged in court documents, also seen by Page Six, his forensic accountant had found she spends more than $100 000 in cosmetic surgery procedures, which he apparently says is the real reason she is asking for the money. Page Six added papers also showed Baumgartner has spent thousands of dollars on shopping, construction loans, attorneys’ fees and other expenses that have “nothing” to do with her children. Baumgartner has claimed she has “no income” of her own and has been a “stay-at-home” mum since 2007 when her oldest child was born.

Costner has stated he believes $51 940 a month, which is what he’s currently paying, is a “reasonable” amount. Baumgartner cited “irreconcilable differences” in her divorce filing, and the exes’ finances have so far been the biggest point of contention in their split. Costner’s personal finances were recently laid bare as part of the split fight after the actor appealed for them to be kept private.