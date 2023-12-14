Things aren’t looking good for Jonathan Majors as new shocking evidence is made public

Newly-released evidence by the Manhattan District Attorney’s Office could prove a serious blow to the defence of Hollywood star Jonathan Majors. The actor is currently on trial for assaulting his ex-girlfriend in the back seat of a car in March.

Grace Jabbari alleges that Majors got violent and assaulted her during the altercation. Now new evidence has been made public, including disturbing text messages and an audio recording, Variety reported. In one text message, Majors reportedly threatened to kill himself, while in the audio recording he could be heard telling Jabbari she needed "to act more like Loretta Scott King and Michelle Obama“ during one of their arguments.

The text messages from September 2022 included a message from Majors trying to dissuade Jabbari from going to the hospital following an injury to her head. “I fear you have no perspective of what could happen if you go to the hospital,” Majors wrote. “They will ask you questions and as I don’t think you actually protect us, it could lead to an investigation, even if you do lie and they suspect something.”

In response, Jabbari said that she would say that she bumped her head. A few weeks prior while on the stand, Jabbari broke down and said she was scared of the actor.

The ‘Creed III’ star would allegedly fly into a “violent” rage during his relationship with her, Bang Showbiz reported. Majors was arrested on March 25 after he and Jabbari got into a domestic dispute while taking a taxi home from a bar in Brooklyn.