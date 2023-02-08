Tom Cruise ‘pauses film production to attend King Charles’ coronation’

Tom Cruise is reportedly putting his film projects on hold to attend the coronation of King Charles.
The British monarch will be crowned in London on May 6, and Cruise will pause filming for the new “Mission: Impossible” movie to attend the historic event.
A source said: “Tom has been invited to King Charles’ coronation and there is no way he would have ever turned it down.
“It is a hugely prestigious event and Tom is a real royalist – plus he is now close with Prince William and Kate. Tom has told film bosses to shut down the production on ‘Mission: Impossible’ over the coronation weekend to make sure he can attend.”
Cruise’s decision has shocked the production staff working on the new “Mission: Impossible” movie.
But the film star is determined to attend the event.
The insider told “The Sun” newspaper’s “Bizarr” newspaper: “It shocked some people on the film, as Tom is so dedicated to his craft and would never normally deviate from his intense production schedules.
“But something as important – and grand – as King Charles’s coronation is something he would not want to miss out on.
“It is a huge thing for Tom to be invited and he is honoured.”
Meanwhile, a royal expert has suggested that Charles will invite Prince Harry to his coronation as an “olive branch”.
The king will be formally crowned at Westminster Abbey in London, and royal expert Katie Nicholl thinks Harry – who was openly critical of his father in his memoir – will receive an invite for the landmark occasion.
Nicholl said: “I’m not sure the reports about Harry being dis-invited from the coronation are accurate.
“My sources close to the king say that he will be extending that olive branch and that he will be inviting Meghan and Harry to the coronation.”